Fike Swim Signs U.S. National Teamer Gabby DeLoof

Pan Pacs Qualifier and newly minted U.S. National Teamer Gabby DeLoof is the newest member of a stacked team of ambassadors at Fike Swim. A freestyle specialist and former University of Michigan standout, Gabby is a member of Club Wolverine Elite under Rick Bishop.

“It is such an honor to be working with Gabby. This summer we all got a little glimpse of what she’s capable of, so I’m thrilled to be here at the beginning of what I know is going to be a stellar pro career.” said Fike Swim founder, James Fike.

Gabby’s swimming accomplishments include:

2018-2019 U.S. National Team member

2018 Pan Pacific Championships- 200 Free

NCAA All-American

Big Ten Champion and Record Holder

Member of 3 Big Ten Championship Teams

University of Michigan Swimming & Diving Captain 2017-2018

While preparing for the 2019 World Championships and ultimately Tokyo 2020, Gabby will be growing her own business with Rodan + Fields and helping Fike Swim test and roll out more of the innovative products it is becoming known for.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to work with Fike Swim as an ambassador. This is an innovative company that is always looking for new ways to bring success into training. I look forward to what the future holds!” added Gabby.

Gabby joins an impressive team at Fike Swim that includes:

Sarah Gibson

Zane Grothe

Hellen Moffitt

Hannah Moore

Ashley Neidigh

Lizzi Smith

Zac Stubblety-Cook

You can support Gabby on her journey to Tokyo by following her Instagram and Facebook pages, and you can get the latest Fike Swim news, product updates, and videos by liking them on Facebook and subscribing to their YouTube channel. And you can get a candid look at Fike Swim’s journey to help swimmers SWIM DIFFERENT by following them on Instagram.

About Gabby DeLoof

Here’s a short Q&A with Gabby. The complete Q&A with dryland exercises, post-workout meals, season and practice goals, and more can be found by visiting Fike Swim’s ambassador page.

Q: What is your favorite event?

A: “200 free because it’s not too short and not too long.”

Q: How many yards per week do you usually swim?

A: “45,000-50,000 yards per week.”

Q: What is one of your favorite sets?

A: “I love getting to do power sets on the power rack. We’ll go 2-3 rounds of:

5 med ball slams

4 jumping pull ups

4 heavy weight rack bursts swim to 12.5-15 yards

2 light weight rack bursts swim to 12.5-15 yards

4 moderate weight rack bursts swim to 12.5-15 yards

2 light weight rack bursts swim to 12.5-15 yards

2 light weight rack bursts kick to 12.5-15 yards

2x25s done 15 yards fast and 10 EZ

Then after 2-3 rounds are completed we finish with Platinum Series (part of Michaigan’s color coded system, platinum means all out) going 2 rounds (1 round no equipment, 1 round paddles and fins) of:

4x25s @ :30 12.5 Fast/12.5 EZ, then 12.5 EZ/12.5 Fast, then 25 EZ, then 25 Fast, 100 EZ”

Q: How did you get into swimming?

A: “I started when I was 7 years old with swim lessons. My parents saw how much talent and fun my older sister, Ali, was having with swimming so I got into the sport because of her.”

Q: What is something most people probably don’t know about you?

A: “I run my own online business as a skincare consultant for the #1 skincare company in the US, Rodan+Fields when I am not swimming and in class. Also, I love to read.”

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the most difficult sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.