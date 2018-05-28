2x MSHSL Champion Andrew Trepanier Verbally Commits to Michigan

Andrew Trepanier, a junior at Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan’s class of 2023. He will begin in the fall of 2019 with fellow commits Christian Farricker, Jack McCurdy, Nadav Aaronson, and Noah Yarian.

“I’m very proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Michigan! Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me reach this point. GO BLUE!〽🔵”

Trepanier is a NISCA All-American sprinter. He won both the 50 free (20.46) and 100 free (44.52) at the 2018 MSHSL Boys AA Swim & Dive Championships in March. As a sophomore he was runner-up in the 50 free (20.55) and third in the 100 fly (49.23). Trepanier swims year-round for South Metro Storm. He was an A-finalist in the 100 free and a B-finalist in the 50 free at 2017 Winter Juniors West and recently finished in the top-8 in 5 of his 6 events (50/100 free, 100 back, and 100/200 fly) at Super Sectionals hosted by Longhorn Aquatics. In long course season last year he placed 11th in the 50 free and 22nd in the 100 free, and also competed in the 100 back and 100 fly, at Summer Juniors. He finished the summer with PBs in all four LCM events: 50 free (23.59), 100 free (51.87), 100 back (59.67), and 100 fly (56.00).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.26

100 free – 44.47

50 back – 24.02

100 back – 49.10

50 fly – 22.58

100 fly – 49.16

