Michael Andrew Clips 50 Back Pro Swim Series Record In 24.66

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

The ultra-consistent Michael Andrew of the Race Pace Club broke his own Pro Swim Series record this morning in prelims of the 50 backstroke with a 24.66. He set the previous standard back in January at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville with a 24.68. Notably, Andrew also won this event at the Des Moines stop last month with a 24.94.

Prior to Andrew breaking the record in January, Japanese swimmer and World Champion Junya Koga, who is currently serving a 4-year ban for a positive doping test, held the mark with a 24.74 set back in May of 2015 at the Charlotte stop of the Pro Swim Series.

As of Thursday morning, Andrew has dipped below the 25-second barrier in the 50 back an astounding 17 times. His lifetime best of 24.49, which he has done twice, was set back in September of 2018 at consecutive FINA World Cup stops in Kazan and Doha. respectively.

Ryan Held, representing the New York Athletic Club, was the only other swimmer in the field Thursday morning in Richmond to crack 25 with a 24.99. Matt Grevers (25.41), Jacob Pebley (25.64), and Ryan Murphy (25.75), Hennessey Stuart (25.82), Mohamed Samy (25.89), and Nikos Sofiandis (25.95) rounded out the top 8 heading into finals.

Andrew also swam the 100 fly this morning, placing 2nd with a 52.84. Caeleb Dressel is the top seed in 52.55.