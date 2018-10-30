Junya Koga Handed 4-Year Ban For Positive Test

World Championships medalist Junya Koga of Japan has been handed a 4-year ban for having tested positive for a prohibited substance, Japanese media source Asahi reports. According to the news source, swimming’s governing body FINA has imposed the 4-year ban.

As we reported back in May on the eve of the 2018 Japan Open, the 31-year-old backstroke ace reportedly failed two drug tests in the month of March, which resulted in his being removed from the Japanese National Team. Koga tested positive for traces of ‘banned muscle-building substances’, which the Olympian denied having taken knowingly. The substances were later identified as selective androgen receptor modulators “LGD-4033” and “SARM S-22”.

At the time of the positive test announcement, Koga told the press, “I feel ashamed, miserable and frustrated.

“I couldn’t believe it — I thought it was some mistake.

“I didn’t know if it was real, or a dream. I never took the substance detected intentionally. But I’m responsible for proving that. To those who support me, I’m sorry.” (Japan Times)

Koga earned the 50m back silver medal last year in Budapest at the 2017 World Championships. He also earned 50m backstroke gold at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor, as well as represented Japan at the 2016 Olympics as part of the men’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay.

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Jimbo

And another one bites the dust

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Jmanswimfan

The end of his career

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Seems that way. Hard to believe he’ll hang around for 4 years to try and come back as a 35-year old.

Would still expect an appeal, but barring that…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!