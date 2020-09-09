Miami University Adds Natalie Stump and Jordyn Homoki to Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Miami University in Oxford, Ohio has received verbal commitments from Jordyn Homoki and Natalie Stump for the fall of 2021. The RedHawks have already picked up commitments from Emily Rinker, Erin Szczupakiewicz, Lauren Murray, Maggie Stock, Taylor Connors, and Katheryn Antonowich to the class of 2025.

Natalie Stump – Lake Charles, LA

Stump is a rising senior at Alfred M. Barbe High School and she swims club for Spartan Swimming. Her brother Zachary Stump swam in the University of Notre Dame’s class of 2019.

In November, Stump competed at the Louisiana Division I State Championships in the 200 and 500 free. She won the gold medal in the 200 free, powering to the wall 5.4 seconds ahead of the next swimmer. She earned the silver medal in the 500 free, touching 0.12 seconds behind Anni Thompson of Lafayette High School. Stump anchored Alfred M. Barbe’s 200 medley and free relays, splitting a 24.59 in the finals of the 200 free relay, where the team took second place.

She most recently swam at the Speedo Champions Series in College Station, TX. She swam the 200 and 500 yard free, the 100 and 200 yard fly, the 200 yard IM, and the 400 and 800 meter free. She concluded the meet with personal best times in the 400m free, 500 free, 800m free, and 200 fly.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my education and swimming career at Miami University. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates and all of my coaches for supporting me in and out of the water! Can’t wait to be a RedHawk next fall! Go RedHawks #Love and Honor”

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:52.98

500 free – 4:58.33

1000 free – 10:24.77

1650 free – 17:07.03

200 fly – 2:07.84

Jordyn Homoki – Strongsville, OH

Homoki is a 2020 Ohio State Championships finalist in both the 50 free and the 100 fly. The Strongsville High School junior won the B-final in both events, going a 23.58 in the 50 free and a 55.79 in the 100 fly. Homoki led off her team’s 200 free relay in a time of 23.71 in finals. The relay finished 10th.

Homoki swims year-round for SwimStrongsville. She most recently competed at the Lake Erie Senior Championships. She swam the 100 and 200 free, the 50 and 100 back, the 50 fly, and the 200 IM, competing in SCY in prelims and LCM in finals. She won the 100 free by 0.03 seconds and placed 2nd in the 200 free and the 50 fly, 5th in the 50 back and 200 IM, and 6th in the 100 back.

She has a Summer Juniors cut in the 100 breast and a Winter Juniors cut in the 100 back.

I am extremely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Miami University!!! I can’t begin to describe how thankful I am for my family, teammates, coaches, and everyone who has supported me along the way! Go Redhawks!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QdNTCe1qnF — Jordyn Homoki (@jordynhomoki) August 12, 2020

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 26.40

100 back – 55.60

50 breast – 29.00

100 breast – 1:02.78

100 IM – 56.40

