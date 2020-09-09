ISL Announces Head Coaches For Season 2

The head coaches for the the International Swimming League’s second season were announced during the league’s press conference launch on Wednesday, with several new “bench bosses” put in place compared to last year.

Perhaps the most notable change comes from the Cali Condors, who have hired Jeff Julian as head coach to take over for Gregg Troy. Julian is currently the coach at Rose Bowl Aquatics, and he was also previously an assistant at USC.

Note: it was originally announced that Jonty Skinner was the new head coach of the Cali Condors. This has since been corrected.

Martin Truijens, the former head coach of Denmark’s National Training Centre, will take over for Peter Andrew as the NY Breakers head coach, and Jozsef Nagy will head Iron after serving as Arpad Petrov‘s assistant last year.

The two new teams—Toronto Titans and Tokyo Frog Kings—have also announced their coaching roster. Byron McDonald, the longtime head coach at the University of Toronto, will head the Titans, and former USC head coach Dave Salo will lead the Frog Kings.

Matteo Giunta (Aqua Centurions), Cyndi Gallagher (DC Trident), David Marsh (LA Current), Melanie Marshall (London Roar) and James Gibson (Energy Standard) will remain in place from last season.

ISL SEASON 2 COACHES & GENERAL MANAGERS