Adam Fusti-Molnar Swims a PR in the 100 Breast at His First Meet Since February

2020 ST ASC Summer Splash
- August 14-17, 2020
- Austin Aquatics and Sports Academy
- Austin, TX
- Short Course Yards (25 yd) Pool
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 ASC Summer Splash”
17-year-old Adam Fusti-Molnar dominated the men’s 100-yard breaststroke at the 2020 Austin Swim Club Summer Splash in Austin, TX, finishing first by over two seconds with a 54.43.
The ASC Summer Splash was Fusti-Molnar’s first meet back since the COVID-19 shut down back in March. At the end of February, Fusti-Molnar swam in the 2020 ST TXLA STAGS SC Championship Meet, and swam personal bests in the 100-yard free (48.15) and 200-yard IM (1:51.32). Nationally, Fusti-Molnar’s 200 IM time ranks him 176th, and his 100 breaststroke time ranks him 18th.
Fusti-Molnar is also a 2020 Olympic Trials qualifier in the 200-meter breaststroke. He swam his time of 2:16.93 last August at the 2019 Futures meet in Des Moines.
Fusti-Molnar swam for the Charger Aquatics in Albuquerque until 2016, and has been training with the Austin Swim Club ever since. As a high school senior, Fusti-Molnar is currently involved in the college recruiting process, but has not yet committed to a school.
Other Notable Swims:
- Kyle Valdez (ASC) dropped over a second in the mixed 15&O 200-yard IM with a time of 1:51.47. Valdez also dominated the mixed 15&O 400-yard IM, swimming a 4:01.85.
- Manning Haskal (UN-ST) finished first in the mixed 15&O 500-yard freestyle by over 10 seconds, with a 4:29.29. He also won the mixed 15&O 50-yard free with a 21.74.
- Malia Rausch (ASC) swam a fast time of 1:47.66 in the mixed 15&O 200-yard freestyle. She also placed third in the 500-yard free, clocking a 4:50.17.
- Rylie Lopez (ASC) went a 52.61 in the mixed 15&O 100-yard free, placing first for the women.
- 15-year-old Kyla Foxhoven (ASC) swam a time of 1:03.53 in the mixed 15&O 100-yard breast, just under a second over her best time of 1:02.74.
- Andrew Zou (ASC) won the mixed 15&O 200-yard breast with a 2:03.73, at just 15-years-old.
Great swims all around for ASC! Manning also threw down a blistering 1:37.71 200 Free, making his coaches jump for joy back in Los Angeles.
Go ASC!
Go Racers!