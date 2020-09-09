Adam Fusti-Molnar Swims a PR in the 100 Breast at His First Meet Since February

2020 ST ASC Summer Splash

August 14-17, 2020

Austin Aquatics and Sports Academy

Austin, TX

Short Course Yards (25 yd) Pool

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 ASC Summer Splash”

17-year-old Adam Fusti-Molnar dominated the men’s 100-yard breaststroke at the 2020 Austin Swim Club Summer Splash in Austin, TX, finishing first by over two seconds with a 54.43.

The ASC Summer Splash was Fusti-Molnar’s first meet back since the COVID-19 shut down back in March. At the end of February, Fusti-Molnar swam in the 2020 ST TXLA STAGS SC Championship Meet, and swam personal bests in the 100-yard free (48.15) and 200-yard IM (1:51.32). Nationally, Fusti-Molnar’s 200 IM time ranks him 176th, and his 100 breaststroke time ranks him 18th.

Fusti-Molnar is also a 2020 Olympic Trials qualifier in the 200-meter breaststroke. He swam his time of 2:16.93 last August at the 2019 Futures meet in Des Moines.

Fusti-Molnar swam for the Charger Aquatics in Albuquerque until 2016, and has been training with the Austin Swim Club ever since. As a high school senior, Fusti-Molnar is currently involved in the college recruiting process, but has not yet committed to a school.

