McHugh Brothers Battle in 200 Breast, Beata Nelson Hits PR in Minneapolis

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – MINNEAPOLIS

July 18-21, 2019

Minneapolis, MN

LCM

Results (Meet Mobile): ‘2019 MN UOFM Speedo Section 1’

In a battle of the brothers, Max McHugh took down older brother Conner McHugh in the men’s 200 breast tonight in Minneapolis. Max, a rising sophomore with the University of Minnesota, clocked a 2:14.00 to take the win by over a second, as older brother Conner finished behind him at 2:15.17. Max was just eight hundredths off of his lifetime best, while Conner was almost three seconds off of his.

Lily Borgenheimer of Chippewa Valley YMCA clocked a 2:36.58 to win the women’s 200 breast. She was much faster, though, in prelims (2:34.06).

16-year-old Connor Boyle of Fox Valley Swim Team won the men’s 100 free in 50.75 tying his prelims time. That time is a huge drop, as Boyle came into the meet with a personal best of 52.13 from last year’s NCSA Summer Championships. Now at 50.75, he shoots to 23rd all-time in the 15-16 age group.

On the women’s side, another 16-year-old, Delta Aquatics’ Grace Cooper, took the 100 free win at 55.76 over rising University of Wisconsin senior Beata Nelson. This morning, Cooper’s 56.00 was a lifetime best by .17 to rank 49th in the 15-16 age group, and she now ranks in a tie for 33rd with New Trier Aquatics’ Carly Novelline, a 15-year-old also from Illinois. Nelson, representing Wisconsin Aquatics, shaved just over a tenth off of her lifetime best to take 2nd in 55.84; her old best of 55.99 was from June of 2019.

In the men’s 200 fly, Wisconsin Aquatics’ Joseph Milinovich took the win in 2:02.60. Second place belonged to Matthew Gibson of the YWCA Flying Fish; the 15-year-old shot to a lifetime best of 2:03.71 after coming into the meet with a 2:05.40 lifetime best, and he’s now punched his ticket to Junior Nationals later this summer. In the women’s 200 fly, it was Schroeder YMCA’s Hannah Saiz to the wall first in 2:13.59.

For the distance events, the 800 free was contested on the men’s and women’s sides. For the men, Linn-Mar Swim Team’s Dylan Moffatt clocked an 8:16.24 for a whopping 13-second drop. Rachel Stege of the Fox Valley Swim Team continues to drop time– she lopped three seconds off of her best to finish first in 8:48.32. The 16-year-old came into 2019 with a best of 9:13.12, dropped down to 8:55 in June, 8:51 last weekend at the Illinois Senior Champs, and is now past the 8:50 barrier.