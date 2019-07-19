14-Year-Old Brady Kendall Hits 1:00.9 100 Fly (LCM) at Jenks Sectionals Night 2

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – JENKS

July 17-20, 2019

Jenks, OK

LCM

Meet information

Results (Meet Mobile): ‘2019 Region VIII Summer Sectionals’

14-year-old Brady Kendall of the Plymouth-Canton Cruisers roared to a new best tonight in the 100 fly, winning the race in 1:00.91. She came into this meet with a best of 1:03.00, done in June earlier this year, and now she’s less than three-tenths of a second from the Olympic Trials cut of 1:00.69. Second place went to Springfield Aquatics’ Kate McCarville at 1:01.91.

The 16-year-old McCarville had just won the event prior, the 400 IM. She was 4:54.56, just off of her best, while her 100 fly was a new best. American Energy Swim Club’s Luke Davis, 18, touched first in the men’s 400 IM with a 4:31.25.

The women’s 200 free was a very tight race between Club Husker’s Autumn Haebig and SwimTulsa’s Liberty Howell. Both swimmers went lifetime bests, as Haebig edged Howell, 2:02.26 to 2:02.29. Haebig had more coming home, splitting 30’s on both the third and fourth 50s. Rockwood’s Jack Dolan clocked a 1:53.71 to take the men’s 200 free, three seconds off of his best.

The top five women in the 50 breast all improved from their prelims swims and finished tight: all were between 32.6 and 32.9. It was Splash Club’s Katherine Steward to the wall first, though, in 32.61. American Energy’s Hanna Newby was second in 32.72. Noah Barr of Sarpy Count won the men’s 50 breast in 28.29.

The men’s 100 fly went to Rush Clark of Greater Omaha in 54.90. He edged the 50 fly winner, Aiden Hayes of Sooner Swim Club, who was 55.34 for second tonight.

In the 4×50 mixed medley relay, Sarpy County cleared the benchmark to become what looks to be the first team to hold a mixed 15-16 relay NAG record. Read more about that record here.