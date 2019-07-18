Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sarpy County Swim Club Clears Benchmark for National 15-16 Mixed Medley Record

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – JENKS

  • July 17-20, 2019
  • Jenks, OK
  • LCM (50m) pool
  • Meet information
  • Results (Meet Mobile): ‘2019 Region VIII Summer Sectionals’

A group of 15-16s from the Sarpy County Swim Club may have become the first to hold the official US National Age Group Record in the 15-16 200 meter mixed medley relay.

The club, based out of Papillon, Nebraska, is racing at this weekend’s Jenks Sectionals in Oklahoma City where they combined for a 1:52.20. According to the USA Swimming SWIMS database, that makes them the first club to clear the benchmark time of 1:56.30 set by USA Swimming last year when they first recognized National Age Group Records in mixed relays.

Splits:

  • Mateo Miceli, 16 – 26.93
  • Olivia Dendinger, 15 – 33.47
  • Mia Snow, 16 – 28.48
  • Luke Barr, 16 – 23.32

Barr was .08 seconds faster than he was in the men’s 200 medley, while Miceli split .53 seconds faster on the mixed medley than the men’s medley. Snow was also markedly faster on the mixed medley than on the women’s medley: she swam a 28.48 on the mixed and just 29.67 on the women’s.

The race was done in a mid-day time trial on Thursday. If confirmed, this would make at least 9 of the 22 long course mixed relay benchmarks that have been cleared so far, though more may fall this week across the country at Sectionals meets. It would also be the first benchmark cleared in the 15-16 age group out of 4 possible in the age group.

1
Carol Glover

Keep putting in the work SCSC, congrats!

