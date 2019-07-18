Walsh Sisters Combine For Five Wins At Nashville Summer League Championships

2019 NSL City Meet Championship

July 12-13, 2019

Nashville, Tennessee

Centennial Sportsplex

Full Results

Sisters Alex and Gretchen Walsh were among the swimmers competing last weekend at the 2019 Nashville Summer League (NSL) City Meet Championship, representing the Hillwood Country Club.

Gretchen, 16, won three individual events in the girls 15 & over open age group, claiming the 100 free (49.22), 50 back (26.29), and 50 fly (24.74). Her 50 fly swim was a new best time, as was her 26.14 from the 50 back prelims.

Alex, 17, was the runner-up to her younger sister in both the 100 free (49.73) and 50 fly (24.78), and she also had a pair of wins in the 50 breast (29.45) and 100 IM (56.61). Her swims in the 50 fly, 50 breast and 100 IM were all best times as well.

Gretchen added a second-place finish in the 100 IM in a lifetime best 58.38.

On the boys’ side, Evan Petty of the Seven Hills Barracudas had three victories. The 16-year-old won the 100 free (46.20), 50 back (23.27), and 100 IM (51.45). The 100 free and 100 IM were best times.

Also winning in the 15 & over age group was Siaka Weidenbaum of Seven Hills in the boys’ 50 fly (23.25), and Austin Kinsler of the Fairvue Flippers in the boys’ 50 breast (26.97).