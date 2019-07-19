Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Urlando Drops 3:52.9 400 Free, 1:55.7 200 Fly At Summer Super League Champs

2019 Summer Super League LC Championship

  • July 12-14, 2019
  • Santa Clara, California
  • George Haines International Swim Center
  • Results

Luca Urlando and Claire Tuggle were amongst the swimmers in action over the weekend at the Summer Super League LC Championships in Santa Clara, both coming away with three individual wins.

Urlando put together a swim of 3:52.96 to win the men’s 400 free, toppling past his previous best of 3:58.79 set at the meet last year.

The 17-year-old also won the 200 fly in 1:55.71, his third-fastest swim of the year (and fourth overall) trailing his 1:53.84 from the Clovis PSS in June and his 1:54.35 from the Mel Zajac meet in May, and he also claimed the 100 free in 50.50.

Tuggle, 15, won the women’s 100 free (56.69), 400 free (4:16.78) and 800 free (8:51.87), and added runner-up finishes in the 200 free (2:04.70, 2:04.32 prelims) and 200 fly (2:19.80, 2:17.99 prelims).

Three other women picked up multiple victories over the course of the meet.

Mikaela Dahlke won the 200 free in 2:02.32, just off her best of 2:02.16, and also topped the 100 fly in 1:00.76, just off her PB of 1:00.47.

Yulduz Kuchkarova doubled up in the backstroke events, posting up times of 1:03.64 (1:03.60 prelim) and 2:15.82 respectively, and Tara Halsted took the 200 fly (2:17.00) and 400 IM (4:46.19). Her 400 IM performance was a lifetime best by five seconds, improving on her 4:51.24 from way back in 2013.

For the men, in addition to Urlando, Alec Cullen of Palo Alto swept the breaststroke events with showings of 1:04.78 and 2:18.70 respectively, both the second-fastest swims of his career. Another notable swim came from Kyler van Swol, who produced a time of 54.30 in the 100 fly for his fastest swim since 2017.

Leave a Reply

Backstrokebro

Kyler Van Swol has officially surpassed True Sweetser for the coolest name in swimming

1 hour ago
Swimmer A

He is pretty swol

1 hour ago
That guy

What about Fabian schwigenschlogel

1 hour ago
PVSFree

Van in Dutch translates to “of”. The kids name is literally Kyler of Swol. He is of the swoleness. How is that not hands down the coolest name ever

1 hour ago
Swimmer

1 hour ago
swimmerTX

Oh so he OUT HERE out here doing big things

1 hour ago

