Matsumoto Grabs Double Gold To Open Japanese SC Championships

2023 JAPANESE SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 21st & Sunday, October 22nd

Tokyo Aquatics Center

SCM (25m)

Entries (in Japanese)

SwimSwam Preview

The 2023 Japanese Short Course Championships kicked off today from Tokyo and, with the meet taking place over just two days, it was a rapid-fire sequence of swimming events.

Although the likes of Tomoru Honda, Rikako Ikee and Ryosuke Irie are not among the competitors there was still a collection of top-tier talent who made their marks on day one.

National record holder Katsuhiro Matsumoto doubled up on the 200m free and 50m free to kick off his campaign, with the 26-year-old grabbing gold in each.

In the former, Matsumoto fired off a winning time of 1:42.50, a mark just over a second outside his own Japanese standard of 1:41.29. He logged that quicker performance in the event heats at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. There in Melbourne, he ultimately settled for 8th place with a final result of 1:41.91.

Tonight’s 50m fly final saw Matsumoto top the podium in a mark of 21.26, a new lifetime best.

Ai Soma was another athlete who made it onto two podiums before night one was through. The versatile 26-year-old notched an effort of 25.21 to win the women’s 50m fly and followed up with silver in the 50m free.

The latter event saw her notch a time of 24.61 to fall only .08 outside of gold. Grabbing the top spot in the women’s 50 free was Mayuka Yamamoto who touched in 24.53.

Additional Day 1 Notes