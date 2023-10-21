Hwang Sunwoo Earns Historic National Sport Festival MVP

104TH KOREAN NATIONAL SPORT FESTIVAL

For the first time in history, one athlete has earned three consecutive Korean National Sport Festival MVP awards.

Following the conclusion of the 104th edition of the annual event, 20-year-old Hwang Sunwoo was named MVP, adding the accolade to his honors from 2021 and 2022.

Hwang reportedly received 57 of the 63 votes and received a 5 million won (~$3700 USD) bonus. Encouraging for Korean swimming, however, was that another aquatic athlete, Kim Woomin, was next in line in the voting.

Despite having reportedly entered this competition recovering from food poisoning, Hwang came away with 5 gold medals, topping the podium in each of his events.

Hwang’s golds came in the men’s 4x200m free relay, the 200m free, the 4x100m free relay, the 100m free and the 4x100m medley relay. Individual times for Hwang included 48.48 in the 100m and 1:45.72 in the 200m.

Olympian Park Tae Hwan has earned the most MVP awards ever, accumulating 5 across 2005, 2007, 2008, 2013 and 2017. Hwang is well on his way to challenging that ‘number of awards’ record.