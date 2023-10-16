Korea’s Baek In-Chul Lowers 50 Fly National Record To 23.15

104th KOREAN NATIONAL SPORT FESTIVAL

Thursday, October 12th – Friday, October 19th

Mokpo Indoor Pool

LCM (50m)

Results (in Korean)

The 104th Korean National Sports Festival is underway at Mokpo Indoor Pool with many of the nation’s top-performing swimmers from this year’s Asian Games racing once again.

Through the first 5 days, we’ve seen 5 meet records and 2 national records bite the dust across both the men’s and women’s sides.

Baek In-chul made his presence known in his signature 50m fly event, downing his own Korean record en route to gold. Baek ripped a lifetime-best of 23.15 to knock .14 off his previous PB of 23.29. That former mark was established in Hangzhou when he became the Asian Games champion in the event.