Rising Arizona Talents Post PBs at 34th Annual Brophy Xavier Swim Invitational

34th Annual Brophy Xavier Swim Invitational

Sept. 23, 2023

Brophy College Preparatory Phoenix, Arizona

PDF results

Boys’ team winner: Brophy

Girls’ team winner: Xavier

Teddy Neilson dominated the 200-yard IM (1:57.29) and 100 breaststroke (58.21) to lead his host Brophy College Preparatory boys’ squad to a team victory at the 34th annual Brophy Xavier Swim Invitational last month in Phoenix, Arizona.

Neilson, a senior, was a couple seconds off his lifetime bests, but he still hit automatic AIA State Championship qualifying times in both events. He placed 5th in the 100 breast (58.60) and 10th in the 200 IM at last year’s AIA State Championships. Neilson also swam the breaststroke leg on Brophy’s 200 medley relay, combining with Jackson Douglass, Finn Conley, and Aiden Kelly for a 1:37.85.

The Brophy boys (427 points) won by nearly 100 points over Mountain View (332.5) while the Xavier girls (299) also beat Mountain View (255) for the team title.

“Right now we are just trying to qualify for states,” said Brophy head coach Daren Brubaker. “We have had three dual meets so this was our first invitational. We are excited to have won it.”

Liberty sophomore Aydan Prassas dropped more than two seconds in the 100 butterfly (52.18) to sneak past Basha senior Andrew Simmons (52.43). In the 100 backstroke, Simmons (51.37) got the better of Prassas (54.18), who shaved almost a full second off his lifetime best en route to 3rd place. At States last year, Simmons placed 6th in the 100 back (51.47) as a junior and Prassas placed 19th in the 100 back (56.78) as a freshman.

Shadow Ridge junior Landon McLeod also posted a huge drop to take the 50 free title in 21.65 ahead of Mountain View senior Adrien Vance (21.69). McLeod shaved more than a full second off his previous-best 22.74 from last September after not contesting the event at States last year. He also clocked a personal-best 49.00 in the 100 free to place 4th behind Vance, who won in a personal-best 47.48. Vance’s previous best was a 47.79 from States last November, where he placed 12th.

Mountain View sophomore Gavin Wilyard claimed the 200 free crown in 1:47.29, taking more than a second off his previous-best 1:48.41 from last September. He has come a long way in a year as he was only 1:52.92 at last year’s Brophy Invitational.