Lithuania’s 14-Yr-Old Tajus Juska Downs 200 Free Age Record From 1987

2023 BANGA CUP #3 (LTU)

Saturday, October 14th

Kaunas, Lithuania

LCM (50m)

Results

Lithuania’s budding sprint star Tajus Juska just keeps getting faster. At just 14 years of age, the teen owns over 20 different national swimming records across various age categories and continued his destruction over the weekend.

Competing at the Banga Cup in his home city of Kaunas, Juska crushed his best-ever time in the boys’ 200m freestyle. Juska stopped the clock in a result of 1:53.53 for the win. That knocked nearly 2 seconds off of his own previous PB of 1:55.24 notched just this past June.

Juska’s mark also overtook the longstanding Lithuanian age record of 1:53.95, a time Raimundas Mažuolis put on the books over 35 years ago in 1987.

The teen is coming off of a breakout European Junior Championships, one which saw Juska come away with a bronze. He was a member of the boys’ 4x100m free relay where he logged a split of 49.78.

Individually, Juska hit a time of 50.52 in the 100m freestyle prelims to become one of the fastest 14-year-olds ever in the event. He ultimately touched in 50.64 in the semi-finals to place 10th overall.