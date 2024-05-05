Dylan Gravley, Ichika Kajimoto Capture Open Water 5K National Titles

2024 U.S. OPEN WATER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of competition was under way in Sarasota, Florida this morning and the morning kicked off with the 5K Open Water Event. The 5K 15 and under event took place yesterday.

After finishing 3rd in a photo finish in the 10K two days ago, Dylan Gravley won the 5K title swimming in a 54:40. Gravley’s older brother Brennan Gravley won the past two 5K national titles. Dylan is currently finishing up his junior year at Arizona State.

Dylan spoke of his win, “The race was good. Some guys were pushing the pace and taking charge, and I like to see that. I was behind a couple of times and had to really charge and make up some ground, which wasn’t part of the plan. I got it done, finished first, and filled the shoes that my brother left for me. I’m happy about that and it was a wonderful day for open water racing.”

Chip Wheelie Shoyat of Northern Kentucky Clippers was 2nd in a 54:54 just ahead of Texas A&M’s Trey Dickey (54:57).

Top 10 Men’s 5K Results

Ichika Kajimoto of Japan led the way on the women’s side finishing in a 59:05. Ella Dyson of Great Britain was 2nd in a 59:19. Dyson competed collegiately for Rice. The top-finishing American was 3rd place finisher Claire Stuhlmacher of NOVA of Virginia Aquatics.

Top 10 Women’s 5K Results