Colin Jacobs, Daisy Collins Win Junior 7.5K US Open Water National Titles

2024 U.S. OPEN WATER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of competition was under way in Sarasota, Florida. The final event was the junior 7.5K which featured 16-17 year olds that are within that age group as of the end of the year.

Spots for the US Junior National Open Water team were on the line as the top two swimmers from each gender earned a spot to the team.

Leading the way on the girls side was Daisy Collins of North Carolina Aquatic Club who finished in a 1:35:31. Last year, Collins won the 15&under 5K event but has since aged up to swim in the 16-17 7.5K. She spoke of her win saying, “It was really good. Around the third lap, I got dizzy but just told myself I’ve done this before so I can do it again. I put my head down and went for it.”

Collins had a lead over most of the pack as 2nd through 6th were separated by just six seconds. Samantha Anderson of Long Island Aquatic Club was 2nd in a 1:35:40 while Makenna Sherman of Sandpipers of Nevada was 3rd in a 1:35:41.

Top 10 Girls 7.5K Results

Daisy Collins, 1:35:31 Samantha Anderson, 1:35:40 Makenna Sherman, 1:35:41 Lolly Milbaum, 1:35:42 Karrington Hansen, 1:35:44 Avery Luedke, 1:35:46 Sadie Davidoff, 1:36:08 Maria Webb, 1:36:35 Claire Monahan, 1:36:56 Abby Miller, 1:37:31

Winning the boys 7.5K was Colin Jacobs of the Sarasota Sharks as he finished in a 1:28:23. Also swimming in his backyard was Jackson Irwin of Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team who swam a 1:28:28 for 2nd.

Jacobs spoke of his win saying, “I’m super happy with that. Definitely not what I was expecting, but it’s amazing that I was able to get first. The last turn, I told myself that I might as well go for it here and see what happens. I am just really happy that I was able to get the win.”

The battle for 3rd was a close one as three swimmers all finished in a 1:28:37. Will Siegel of Long Island Aquatic Club earned 3rd.

Top 10 Boys 7.5K Results