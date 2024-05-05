Kaii Winkler, Erika Pelaez Each Win Two Events On Night 3 In Fort Lauderdale

2024 18&UNDER SPRING CUP- FORT LAUDERDALE

On day 3 in Fort Lauderdale, Eagle Aquatics teammates Kaii Winkler and Erika Pelaez led the way with two wins each. Both are committed to NC State for this fall. Pelaez highlighted night 2 with a best time in the girls 200 free and was just off another personal best here with a 25.35 in the 50 free as her best stands at a 25.29 from 2022. This swim was her 3rd fastest ever. Finishing behind Pelaez was Abigail Heizer who swam a 25.59 to earn the Olympic Trials cut of a 25.69.

Later in the session, Pelaez went on to win the 100 back in a 1:01.36. Her best time is a 59.94 that she swam for bronze at the 2023 World Junior Championships. Virginia commit Aspen Gersper finished 2nd in a 1:02.20.

Winkler’s first win came in the boys 50 free swimming a 23.16 to touch just ahead of Wisconsin commit Enzo Solitario who swam a 23.23. Solitario’s previous best time was a 23.58. Winkler also won the 100 back with a 56.02, a best time by over half a second. Anthony Pineiro was 2nd in a 56.87, his first time under 57.

Cruising to a win in the boys 200 fly was Kayden Hedrick who swam a 2:00.38 dropping almost two seconds off his lifetime best. Hedrick also earned the Trials cut as the cut stands at a 2:00.49. Finishing 2nd was Ewan Dalrymple who swam a 2:04.25.

In a close battle on the boys side, Luke Brennan won the 400 free in a 3:57.62 for a best time by almost two seconds. He is committed to Minnesota. Juan Vallmitjana was 2nd in a 3:57.98. Both boys were about two seconds off of the Trials cut.

Leading the way in the 200 breast was Giulian Martin who swam a 2:18.58 to finish ahead of Zachary Drotar who swam a 2:19.32. Drotar dropped over a second and is heading to IUPUI this fall.

Highlighting the girls side of the meet was 15 year old Emerson Callis who earned another win as she swam a 2:16.44 in the 200 fly. Fellow 15 year old Ines Arnall touched 2nd in a 2:18.46. Arnall had a previous best time of a 2:20.99.

Virignia Tech commit Emily Santos swam a 2:30.22 in the 200 breast to surpass her old best time of a 2:30.93 after representing Panama last summer. Just a few weeks ago she swam a 2:31.07. Olivia Stewart swam to 2nd in a 2:35.27.

Like the boys race, the girls 400 free also came down to the wire as Jaylee Hager won in a 4:19.10 but was followed right behind by Emma Herrera (4:19.69) and Anna Shnowske (4:19.73). Hager smashed her old best time of a 4:30.27 that she swam at the end of March while Herrera swam a best by over four seconds. Shnowske swam a best time by about a second and a half.