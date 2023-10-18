Yang Jae-hoon Lowers Hwang Sunwoo’s 100 Fly Korean Record To 51.85

104TH KOREAN NATIONAL SPORT FESTIVAL

Thursday, October 12th – Friday, October 19th

Mokpo Indoor Pool

LCM (50m)

Recap #1

The 104th Korean National Sport Festival continued this week, with another national record biting the dust at Mokpo Indoor Pool.

The men’s 100m fly Korean standard fell at the hands of two men, one from the high school category and one from the open category.

First, Kim Yung-beom fired off a lifetime best of 51.97 to claim the boys’ high school age category of the 1fly event. That performance surpassed the previous national record of 51.99 Hwang Sunwoo put on the books last year.

For teenager Kim, the time slashed .22 off of the 52.19 he logged at this year’s Asian Games to place 5th in the event in Hangzhou ultimately.

However, the newly-minted record was short-lived as Yang Jae-hoon dropped it further, landing at 51.85 in the open category at this Festival.

After scoring a prelims time of 53.91, Yang hacked another 2 seconds off to produce the new national mark. Yang did not race this event at this year’s Asian Games.

With these 2 performances, Yang and Kim now rank as the respective 6th and 9th-quickest 100m fly swimmers in the world thus far this season.

2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Fly Katsuhiro JPN

MATSUMOTO 2 Changhao

WANG CHN 51.24 3 Michael

ANDREW USA 51.66 4 Ben

ARMBRUSTER AUS 51.67 5 Matthew

SATES RSA 51.82 6 Adilbek

MUSSIN KAZ 51.86 7 Cody

SIMPSON AUS 51.92 8 Naoki

MIZUNUMA JPN 51.97 9 Trenton

JULIAN USA 52.06 10 Youngbeom

KIM KOR 52.11 View Top 21»

Additional Winners