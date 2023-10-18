Yang Jae-hoon Lowers Hwang Sunwoo’s 100 Fly Korean Record To 51.85

104TH KOREAN NATIONAL SPORT FESTIVAL
- Thursday, October 12th – Friday, October 19th
- Mokpo Indoor Pool
- LCM (50m)
- Recap #1
- Results (in Korean)
The 104th Korean National Sport Festival continued this week, with another national record biting the dust at Mokpo Indoor Pool.
The men’s 100m fly Korean standard fell at the hands of two men, one from the high school category and one from the open category.
First, Kim Yung-beom fired off a lifetime best of 51.97 to claim the boys’ high school age category of the 1fly event. That performance surpassed the previous national record of 51.99 Hwang Sunwoo put on the books last year.
For teenager Kim, the time slashed .22 off of the 52.19 he logged at this year’s Asian Games to place 5th in the event in Hangzhou ultimately.
However, the newly-minted record was short-lived as Yang Jae-hoon dropped it further, landing at 51.85 in the open category at this Festival.
After scoring a prelims time of 53.91, Yang hacked another 2 seconds off to produce the new national mark. Yang did not race this event at this year’s Asian Games.
With these 2 performances, Yang and Kim now rank as the respective 6th and 9th-quickest 100m fly swimmers in the world thus far this season.
2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Fly
MATSUMOTO
51.13
|2
|Changhao
WANG
|CHN
|51.24
|09/27
|3
| Michael
ANDREW
|USA
|51.66
|10/06
|4
| Ben
ARMBRUSTER
|AUS
|51.67
|10/06
|5
|Matthew
SATES
|RSA
|51.82
|10/13
|6
|Adilbek
MUSSIN
|KAZ
|51.86
|09/27
|7
|Cody
SIMPSON
|AUS
|51.92
|10/13
|8
|Naoki
MIZUNUMA
|JPN
|51.97
|09/27
|9
|Trenton
JULIAN
|USA
|52.06
|10/06
|10
|Youngbeom
KIM
|KOR
|52.11
|09/27
Additional Winners
- Triple Asian Games champion Kim Woomin hit a time of 3:46.07 to take the men’s 400m free gold. He and teammate Hojun Lee (3:47.14) represented the sole swimmers of the final to get under the 3:52. barrier.
- Kim Seoyeong logged a time of 2:12.12 to top the women’s 200m IM podium by over 3 seconds.
- World Championships medalist Hwang touched first in the men’s 100m free, despite reportedly having suffered from food poisoning at the beginning of the meet. 20-year-old Hwang notched 48.48 as the gold medalist.
- The women’s 100m free saw Jeong So-eun get it done for gold, posting 55.54 for the gold.
- An Se-hyeon put up a time of 58.75 to top the women’s 100m fly podium.