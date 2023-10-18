2023 U.S. Open In Greensboro Reaches Entry Cap In Under Three Hours

2023 U.S. Open

November 29 – December 2, 2023

Greensboro, N.C.

Greensboro Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Swim teams across the country are clamoring for a high-level long course competition to attend at year’s end after the U.S. Open reached its entry cap within two and a half hours.

The event, scheduled for November 29 through December 2 in Greensboro, N.C., typically attracts some of the country’s best as a mid-season semi-taper meet, but it also serves as an end-of-calendar-year-target for some bigger clubs that have a large group of athletes qualified.

USA Swimming’s meet information document says that the meet “may be capped at approximately 800 swimmers”—last year’s edition had fewer than 550 athletes.

It’s also worth noting that members of the current U.S. National Team and Junior National Team, along with foreign swimmers who have achieved a World Aquatics ‘A’ cut, are exempt and able to enter the meet after the cap has been reached.

For international athletes, the meet has been approved by World Aquatics to serve as an official qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Entry to the meet officially opened on October 10 and closes on November 21 (exempt swimmers could enter one week earlier on October 3).

The U.S. Open has been held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center dating back to 2021, with 2020 being contested as a multi-site event due to COVID-19 restrictions, and in 2019, the event was hosted in Atlanta.

The Winter Junior Championships will run the following week, December 6-9, in short course yards, with the East edition to be held in Columbus, Ohio, while the West Championships will run from Westmont, Ill.

Another meet running around the same time is the NCAP Invitational, scheduled for December 7-10, but that will also be in short course yards.