Olympic Trials Qualifier Trey Hesser Commits to Cal for 2024-25

Trey Hesser from Phoenix, Arizona, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley, beginning in the fall of 2024.

“I’m extremely blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the university of California-Berkeley!I want to thank God and of course my parents, friends, and coaches for all their help and support throughout the years. I wouldn’t be here without them. Also, a big thanks to coach Durden for giving me this amazing opportunity. GO BEARS!!!”

Hesser graduated from high school in June 2023. He was homeschooled and swam for Chandler High School, winning the 500 free (4:31.31) and placing 2nd in the 200 free (1:40.07) his senior year at the AIA Division 1 State Championships. He elected to take a gap year in 2023-24 “to train for Olympic Trials and prepare for college.”

Hesser swims with Gold Medal Swim Club in Phoenix. He had some big LCM performances this summer, beginning with numerous best times at Des Moines Sectionals and culminating with a pair of Olympic Trials cuts at Summer Juniors. In Des Moines, he improved his PBs in the 50 free (24.59), 100 free (52.39), 200 free (1:53.43), 400 free (3:58.74), 1500 free (16:01.74), and 100 back (1:01.88). He won the 400 free, was runner-up in the 800, and placed 3rd in the 1500, 8th in the 100 free, and 9th in the 200 free.

From there, he went on to Junior National Championships in Irvine, where he further improved his times in the 200 free (1:51.93), 400 free (3:54.58), 800 free (8:08.07), and 1500 free (15:43.12), qualifying for Trials in the 400/800.

All told, he dropped .2 in the 50 free, .8 in the 100 free, 1.5 seconds in the 200 free, 4.8 in the 400 free, 10.6 in the 800, and 1:04 in the 1500.

Hesser will join the Golden Bears’ class of 2028 with fellow verbal commits #6 Lucca Battaglini, Edward Huang, Thackston McMullan, Carter Lancaster, Nick Mahabir, August Vetsch, Freddy Klein, Matthew Elliott, and Yamato Okadome.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:26.12

1000 free – 9:13.71

500 free – 4:23.53

200 free – 1:38.85

100 free – 45.34

