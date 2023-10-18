Iowa’s Starting Quarterback Gets His Arm Strength From Playing His “First Love” Water Polo

The Iowa Hawkeyes starting quarterback Deacon Hill has incredible arm strength, something he credits to the sport that was his “first love”, water polo.

Hill began playing water polo at the age of four. Hill was introduced to water polo as one of the friends his sisters played basketball with, Kiley Neushul noticed that his sisters’ hair was “green on the ends” Hill told The Gazette.

After trying water polo, Hill and his three sisters, Sami, Kodi, and Abbi stuck with it. All three sisters went on to play water polo for UCLA. Deacon described water polo as “my first love.”

When Hill eventually began playing football, he had to adjust from the throwing motion of a water polo ball to the throwing spin of a football. J.T. Stone was both Hill’s fourth-grade quarterback coach as well as his high school coach. Stone “was always trying to fix” Hill’s water polo throwing to fit throwing a football.

Hill told The Gazette, “In football, it’s like trying to get that spin on the ball; you’re flicking it. Water polo you’re kind of directing of where you want the ball to go.”

Hill ended up quitting water polo during his sophomore year of high school to focus on football.

One of Hill’s strengths on the football field is his arm strength. Hill estimated that he could throw a football “like 73, 74” yards down the field, an estimate his teammates did not deny.

The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten West as they are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten conference with their lone loss coming from Penn State a month ago (a game in which Hill was not the starter). Hill took over under center after Cade McNamara suffered a torn ACL during the game against Michigan State on September 30th. Hill transferred to Iowa after spending two seasons at Wisconsin.

Hill will look to lead the Hawkeyes to win the Big Ten West for a spot in the Big Ten Championship game.