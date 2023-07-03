14-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Moves Up to No. 10 in NAG Rankings with 2:06.73 200 IM

Is there anything this kid can’t do?

Pleasanton Seahawks 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic was busy last week breaking national age group (NAG) records in the 200-meter freestyle (1:50.60) on Wednesday afternoon, 400 free (3:53.19) on Friday, and 800 free (8:02.44) on Saturday while also finishing just a second shy of the oldest standard on the books in the 1500 free (15:32.18) on Tuesday.

But lost in the shuffle was a 200 IM time trial on Thursday afternoon that saw the distance freestyle specialist show off his versatility with a personal-best 2:06.73.

Mijatovic shaved more than three seconds off his previous-best 2:10.21 from late May, in the process moving up from 61st to 10th in the U.S. boys’ 13-14 NAG rankings. He’s still a couple seconds away from Michael Andrew’s NAG record of 2:04.13 from 2013, but he did break the Pacific Swimming LSC record and become the third swimmer to reset the standard in June after it previously stood untouched for 13 years. Before last month, Curtis Ogren held the Pacific Swimming LSC record at 2:09.60 from 2010.

Tim Wu brought the LSC record down to 2:08.85 at the George Haines International Meet on June 11, and Shareef Elaydi dropped more than a second off that mark with a 2:07.42 just five days later.

Boys’ 13-14 NAG Rankings, 200 IM

Michael Andrew – 2:04.13 (2013) Baylor Stanton – 2:05.15 (2022) Carter Lancaster – 2:06.10 (2021) Maximus Williamson – 2:06.36 (2021) Tim Connery – 2:06.38 (2017) Richard Poplawski – 2:06.42 (2021) Tona Zinn – 2:06.46 (2018) Michael Phelps – 2:06.50 (2000) Carson Foster – 2:06.55 (2016) Luka Mijatovic – 2:06.73 (2023)

Mijatovic has almost another full year to take aim at Michael Andrew’s NAG record from a decade ago.

Splits Comparison