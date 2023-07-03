Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

14-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Moves Up to No. 10 in NAG Rankings with 2:06.73 200 IM

by Riley Overend 3

July 03rd, 2023 Club, News

Is there anything this kid can’t do?

Pleasanton Seahawks 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic was busy last week breaking national age group (NAG) records in the 200-meter freestyle (1:50.60) on Wednesday afternoon, 400 free (3:53.19) on Friday, and 800 free (8:02.44) on Saturday while also finishing just a second shy of the oldest standard on the books in the 1500 free (15:32.18) on Tuesday.

But lost in the shuffle was a 200 IM time trial on Thursday afternoon that saw the distance freestyle specialist show off his versatility with a personal-best 2:06.73.

Mijatovic shaved more than three seconds off his previous-best 2:10.21 from late May, in the process moving up from 61st to 10th in the U.S. boys’ 13-14 NAG rankings. He’s still a couple seconds away from Michael Andrew’s NAG record of 2:04.13 from 2013, but he did break the Pacific Swimming LSC record and become the third swimmer to reset the standard in June after it previously stood untouched for 13 years. Before last month, Curtis Ogren held the Pacific Swimming LSC record at 2:09.60 from 2010.

Tim Wu brought the LSC record down to 2:08.85 at the George Haines International Meet on June 11, and Shareef Elaydi dropped more than a second off that mark with a 2:07.42 just five days later.

Boys’ 13-14 NAG Rankings, 200 IM

  1. Michael Andrew – 2:04.13 (2013)
  2. Baylor Stanton – 2:05.15 (2022)
  3. Carter Lancaster – 2:06.10 (2021)
  4. Maximus Williamson – 2:06.36 (2021)
  5. Tim Connery – 2:06.38 (2017)
  6. Richard Poplawski – 2:06.42 (2021)
  7. Tona Zinn – 2:06.46 (2018)
  8. Michael Phelps – 2:06.50 (2000)
  9. Carson Foster – 2:06.55 (2016)
  10. Luka Mijatovic – 2:06.73 (2023)

Mijatovic has almost another full year to take aim at Michael Andrew’s NAG record from a decade ago.

Splits Comparison

Luka Mijatovic, 2023 Michael Andrew, 2013
50 Fly 26.63 26.15
50 Back 32.21 31.65
50 Breast 38.96 36.88
50 Free 28.93 29.45
200 IM 2:06.73 2:04.13

 

KSW
1 hour ago

Bro is just nice at everything

Guy
1 hour ago

Coming home faster in a 2im at 14 than you do at 22 is wild

Walter
Reply to  Guy
25 minutes ago

Poor pacing….

