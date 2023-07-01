Luka Mijatovic Smashes Own 800 Free 13-14 NAG With 8:02.44 at US World Trials

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheets

14 year old Luka Mijatovic has done it once again. This time Mijatovic broke his own 13-14 National Age Group record in the boys 800 freestyle Saturday afternoon as he finished in a 8:02.44.

Mijatovic broke his previous record of a 8:07.96 which he swam earlier this month.

Split Comparison:

Indy George Haines 50 27.13 27.51 100 29.58 30.63 150 30.19 30.5 200 30.27 30.72 250 30.44 30.77 300 30.53 31.03 350 30.47 30.7 400 30.79 31.22 450 30.67 30.84 500 30.63 31.36 550 30.79 30.82 600 31.04 30.91 650 30.44 30.72 700 30.46 30.74 750 30.23 30.3 800 28.78 29.19 8:02.44 8:07.96

The biggest difference here was that Mijatovic was out almost a second and a half faster on his first 100. In addition, he consistently held around the 30-mids instead of the 30-highs.

Mijatovic holds the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle 13-14 NAG records, all of which he broke at this meet. He also is just a second off of the 1500 free 13-14 NAG record.

In total, Mijatovic has dropped the NAG record down a full 6.31 seconds since he first broke it.