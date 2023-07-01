Luka Mijatovic Smashes Own 800 Free 13-14 NAG With 8:02.44 at US World Trials

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap
14 year old Luka Mijatovic has done it once again. This time Mijatovic broke his own 13-14 National Age Group record in the boys 800 freestyle Saturday afternoon as he finished in a 8:02.44.
Mijatovic broke his previous record of a 8:07.96 which he swam earlier this month.
Split Comparison:
|Indy
|George Haines
|50
|27.13
|27.51
|100
|29.58
|30.63
|150
|30.19
|30.5
|200
|30.27
|30.72
|250
|30.44
|30.77
|300
|30.53
|31.03
|350
|30.47
|30.7
|400
|30.79
|31.22
|450
|30.67
|30.84
|500
|30.63
|31.36
|550
|30.79
|30.82
|600
|31.04
|30.91
|650
|30.44
|30.72
|700
|30.46
|30.74
|750
|30.23
|30.3
|800
|28.78
|29.19
|8:02.44
|8:07.96
The biggest difference here was that Mijatovic was out almost a second and a half faster on his first 100. In addition, he consistently held around the 30-mids instead of the 30-highs.
Mijatovic holds the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle 13-14 NAG records, all of which he broke at this meet. He also is just a second off of the 1500 free 13-14 NAG record.
In total, Mijatovic has dropped the NAG record down a full 6.31 seconds since he first broke it.
Haven’t seen other guys yet but Could he be on the world Jr team with this swim?
Best comparison I could find Lorenzo Galossi was 8:01.9 couple of months after turning 15 at euro juniors in 2021. Roughly a year ahead of his pace is nuts.
I think Turks Emir Albayrak and Kuzey Tuncelli were both still 14 when they went 8.02 and 8.03 last year, but they were almost 15 rather than just 14. Incredible from Mijatovic.
Those splits are beautifully maintained.
That darn lone 31! Incredible splits and swim young man