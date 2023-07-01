Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lydia Jacoby on Making the Worlds Team: “I was putting a lot of pressure on myself”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Lydia Jacoby touched 2nd in the 100 breast final last night, securing a spot on her first LCM world championships team. Jacoby admitted she put a lot of pressure on herself to make this team after falling just shy of qualifying last year at world champ trials.

