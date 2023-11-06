Loyola Dominates American, Colgate in Tri-Meet Sweep

Loyola vs. American vs. Colgate

November 3, 2023

Manigone Aquatic Center, Baltimore, Maryland

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Meet Results

Team Scores Women: Loyola 210, Colgate 88 Loyola 194, American 106 American 163, Colgate 135 Men: Loyola 245, Colgate 53 Loyola 222, American 76 American 198, Colgate 90



Three Patriot League teams met for a double dual meet last Friday. Loyola emerged from the meet victorious, claiming a double sweep against American and Colgate, while American University won their match-up against Colgate.

Women’s Recap

While Loyola walked away with the overall win, the top performer on the women’s side was American’s Izzy McGovern who had individual wins in the 100 fly (57.67), 200 fly (2:07.56), and 200 free (1:54.77), improving on her season best times in all three. She also contributed an anchor leg to her school’s 3rd-place 400 free relay (52.68). McGovern transferred to American after spending her freshman year at Dickinson College, where she is the school record holder in the 100 and 200 fly.

Joining McGovern on the lead-off leg off the 400 free relay was Mimi Watts, who also took down the Pool Record in the 50 free en route to the win (23.25), and completed the sprint sweep with the 100 free (51.45).

That pool record previously belonged to Loyola’s Lily Mead, who did not contest the event at this meet. Instead, she swam the 500 free (5:02.66) and 100 breast (1:04.76), emerging victorious in both. Flexing her range, Mead also swam the backstroke leg of her team’s winning 200 medley relay and contributed a split to their winning 400 free relay.

Colgate’s top performer was Audrey Collins, who picked up a pair of runner-up finishes in the 200 fly and 200 IM.

Other Event Winners:

1000 free – Faith Karr (Loyola) 10:40.06

(Loyola) 10:40.06 100 back – Kelly Bruen (Loyola) – 58.71

(Loyola) – 58.71 200 back – Lauren Lane (Loyola) 2:05.52

(Loyola) 2:05.52 200 breast – Riley Fried (Loyola) 2:29.39

(Loyola) 2:29.39 200 IM – Laura Latham (Loyola) 2:09.13

(Loyola) 2:09.13 1-meter – Callista Fasser (Loyola) 234.25

(Loyola) 234.25 3-meter – Callista Fasser (Loyola) 225.75

Men’s Recap

The Loyola men were dominant, placing two or more athletes in the top three in the majority of events. They only lost two swimming events overall, the 50 free and the 100 fly, which went to American’s Nick Buckley (20.64) and Caleb Farris (50.24) respectively.

Loyola first-year Joe Hayburn was the only athlete to win two individual events, touching first in the 100 free (45.89) and 200 IM (1:53.52). He won the latter by almost four seconds over junior teammate Zach Eisenmann. Hayburn also contributed a lead-off split to Loyola’s ‘B’ 200 medley relay, which beat out their ‘A’ squad by 44 one-hundredths seconds. Notably, Hayburn out-dueled his older brother Patrick Hayburn, 22.82 to 23.03. Their two older siblings also swam for the Greyhounds.

P. Hayburn also picked up an event win of his own, clocking 1:51.23 in the 200 back to lead yet another 1-2-3 sweep for Loyola.

Colgate’s top performer was first-year JD Suarez, who picked up two 3rd place finishes in the 100 fly and 200 fly.

Other Event Winners: