Bryant Adds Kaitlyn Archambeault (2024) to Incoming Class

Kaitlyn Archambeault, a freestyle specialist out of Princeton, Mass., has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Bryant University. She will be the first person in her family to compete in a sport in college. Archambeault trains year-round with Greenwood Swimming.

Archambeault has been making strides in the freestyle events lately, setting best times in the 50 through 500 free over the last few months. At the NE CRA August Invitational, she set best times in the 50, 100, and 200 to record a trio of top-four finishes. She also has some breaststroke pedigree and would have been Bryant’s 2nd-fastest 100 breaststroker last season. Last year, the Bulldogs’ breaststroke group was led by first-year Nellie Clark, who was Bryant’s only ‘A’ finalist in the 100 and 200 breast at their conference meet.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.18

100 free – 53.14

200 free – 1:54.13

500 free – 5:21.52

100 breast – 1:08.06

200 breast – 2:29.34

Bryant competes in the America East Conference, where the women’s team has been back-to-back runner-ups since joining the conference in 2022. Previously, they had a five-year streak of championships as a member of the Northeast Conference. Both teams are led by Katie Cameron who has been with the program since the women’s team was created and the men’s team was reinstated in the fall of 2005.

Outside of the pool, Archambeault enjoys acting and playing the violin. She has appeared in a handful of movies and TV shows shot in Massachusetts since 2021.

Archambeault joins fellow Massachusetts residents Emma Schow and Addison Abreu as well as Connecticut’s Jocie Niemczyk, Sofia Doersch, and Sabrina Schuster in Bryant’s incoming class of 2028.

