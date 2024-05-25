Leon Marchand Swims Season-Best 200 IM With 1:55.74, Personal Best 59.09 100 Breast

2024 NOVA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

Leon Marchand swam to his 4th fastest 200 IM in his career on night 1 of competition in Irvine swimming to a 1:55.74 in the event. Later in the session, he also swam a personal best time touching in a 59.06 in the 100 breaststroke.

Marchand’s Top 5 LCM 200 IM Times Ever

1:54.82 2023 Worlds- Finals 1:55.22 2022 Worlds- Finals 1:55.68 2023 Pro Swim-Westmont 1:55.74 2024 Grand Challenge 1:55.75 2022 Worlds- Semifinals

Today’s swim also makes him the 2nd fastest swimmer in the world in the event so far this season as only Wang Shun of China has been faster with a 1:54.62 from the 2023 Asian Games. Marchand has won the last two World titles in the event while Wang Shun is the defending Olympic Champion in the event.

In addition to his 200 IM time, Marchand also swam to a personal best in the 100 breast as he touched in a 59.06, faster than his old best time of a 1:02.02 from December 2020. He just missed the French National Record that stands at a 58.64 set by Hugues Duboscq at the 2009 World Championships. Marchand also become the #8 swimmer in the world in the 100 breast so far this season.

Although Marchand has not announced whether or not he will compete the 200 fly/200 breast double on night 5 in Paris, there is a possibility he will compete in the 200 breast in Paris. He holds the French National Record in the LCM 200 breast after swimming a 2:06.59 at 2023 French Nationals but did not swim the event at 2023 Worlds.