Leon Marchand Swims Season-Best 200 IM With 1:55.74, Personal Best 59.09 100 Breast

2024 NOVA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

Leon Marchand swam to his 4th fastest 200 IM in his career on night 1 of competition in Irvine swimming to a 1:55.74 in the event. Later in the session, he also swam a personal best time touching in a 59.06 in the 100 breaststroke.

Marchand’s Top 5 LCM 200 IM Times Ever

  1. 1:54.82 2023 Worlds- Finals
  2. 1:55.22 2022 Worlds- Finals
  3. 1:55.68 2023 Pro Swim-Westmont
  4. 1:55.74 2024 Grand Challenge
  5. 1:55.75 2022 Worlds- Semifinals

Today’s swim also makes him the 2nd fastest swimmer in the world in the event so far this season as only Wang Shun of China has been faster with a 1:54.62 from the 2023 Asian Games. Marchand has won the last two World titles in the event while Wang Shun is the defending Olympic Champion in the event.

2023-2024 LCM Men 200 IM

ShunCHN
Wang
09/24
1:54.62
2Duncan
SCOTT		GBR1:55.9104/05
3Shaine
CASAS 		USA1:56.0611/30
4Finlay
Knox		CAN1:56.0705/18
5Alberto
RAZZETTI		ITA1:56.2111/28
View Top 31»

In addition to his 200 IM time, Marchand also swam to a personal best in the 100 breast as he touched in a 59.06, faster than his old best time of a 1:02.02 from December 2020. He just missed the French National Record that stands at a 58.64 set by Hugues Duboscq at the 2009 World Championships. Marchand also become the #8 swimmer in the world in the 100 breast so far this season.

Although Marchand has not announced whether or not he will compete the 200 fly/200 breast double on night 5 in Paris, there is a possibility he will compete in the 200 breast in Paris. He holds the French National Record in the LCM 200 breast after swimming a 2:06.59 at 2023 French Nationals but did not swim the event at 2023 Worlds.

