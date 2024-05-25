Leon Marchand Swims Season-Best 200 IM With 1:55.74, Personal Best 59.09 100 Breast

2024 NOVA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE
- May 24-26, 2024
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center Pool, Irvine, California
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 CA NOVA-Speedo Grand Challenge”
Leon Marchand swam to his 4th fastest 200 IM in his career on night 1 of competition in Irvine swimming to a 1:55.74 in the event. Later in the session, he also swam a personal best time touching in a 59.06 in the 100 breaststroke.
Marchand’s Top 5 LCM 200 IM Times Ever
- 1:54.82 2023 Worlds- Finals
- 1:55.22 2022 Worlds- Finals
- 1:55.68 2023 Pro Swim-Westmont
- 1:55.74 2024 Grand Challenge
- 1:55.75 2022 Worlds- Semifinals
Today’s swim also makes him the 2nd fastest swimmer in the world in the event so far this season as only Wang Shun of China has been faster with a 1:54.62 from the 2023 Asian Games. Marchand has won the last two World titles in the event while Wang Shun is the defending Olympic Champion in the event.
2023-2024 LCM Men 200 IM
Wang
1:54.62
|2
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|1:55.91
|04/05
|3
|Shaine
CASAS
|USA
|1:56.06
|11/30
|4
|Finlay
Knox
|CAN
|1:56.07
|05/18
|5
|Alberto
RAZZETTI
|ITA
|1:56.21
|11/28
In addition to his 200 IM time, Marchand also swam to a personal best in the 100 breast as he touched in a 59.06, faster than his old best time of a 1:02.02 from December 2020. He just missed the French National Record that stands at a 58.64 set by Hugues Duboscq at the 2009 World Championships. Marchand also become the #8 swimmer in the world in the 100 breast so far this season.
Although Marchand has not announced whether or not he will compete the 200 fly/200 breast double on night 5 in Paris, there is a possibility he will compete in the 200 breast in Paris. He holds the French National Record in the LCM 200 breast after swimming a 2:06.59 at 2023 French Nationals but did not swim the event at 2023 Worlds.
I told everyone tapered leon would be 58 easy but I got only downvoted XD
At least one French sports star showed up today
Leon bout to pop off in Paris
Painfully filmed vertically but:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zE_MBVg_KgE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmzzEm2D_Ss