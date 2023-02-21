Ledecky, Manuel Confirmed For Pro Swim At Newly-Renovated Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center

2023 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Wednesday, March 1 – Saturday, March 4, 2023

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, FL

LCM (50 meters)

For the first time in 21 years, the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center will play host to a high-level national event at the beginning of March with the second leg of USA Swimming’s 2023 Pro Swim Series headed to the home of the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

The event will be hosted by Swim Fort Lauderdale at the newly-renovated aquatic center that has been closed for the last three and a half years, undergoing a $48 million renovation.

Here’s a look at the center post-renovation:

Although psych sheets for the event have yet to be released, the event host has confirmed a number of top U.S. names that will be competing, headlined by reigning Olympic and world champion Katie Ledecky.

Ledecky, who has been training at the University of Florida in Gainesville—about a five-hour drive from Fort Lauderdale—since the fall of 2021, won three events at the first PSS event of the year in Knoxville and will be a name to watch as she progresses into U.S. Nationals and ultimately the World Championships this summer.

Also confirmed for the competition are U.S. Olympic gold medalists Simone Manuel, Lilly King, Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz and Michael Andrew, plus 2022 world champions Regan Smith and Kieran Smith.

Given the presence of Manuel, Kalisz and R. Smith, we can glean that the pro group at Arizona State, which also includes the likes of Hali Flickinger, Ryan Held, Olivia Smoliga, Sierra Schmidt and Jay Litherland, will likely be in attendance.

Head ASU coach Bob Bowman will not be in attendance as he’ll be guiding the Sun Devils’ collegiate team at the Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington on the same dates.

The last time a high-level national meet was hosted by the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center was in 2002, when Michael Phelps broke the world record in the men’s 400 IM after a memorable battle with Erik Vendt, and Natalie Coughlin became the first woman under the 1:00 barrier in the 100 backstroke.

Tickets for the event are available to purchase here.