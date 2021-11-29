Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ledecky, College Stars Highlight 2021 US Open Psych Sheets

2021 US Open Championships

Katie Ledecky headlines a talented field set to descend on the Greensboro Aquatic Center this week for the 2021 US Open, which will be held in just one location this year after nine pools hosted the multi-site event in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Ledecky, who announced a move to train at the University of Florida just over two months ago, is the biggest name entered in the event, along with a plethora of NCAA athletes that are coming off of competing in their respective invitational meets just over a week ago.

Ledecky is entered in the women’s 200, 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle, with fellow pros Leah Smith (200, 800 free) and Paige Madden (200, 400 free) joining her in a few of those events. Smith, who recently changed training bases to the University of Texas, will tackle a wider variety of events with entries in the 200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM in addition to the two freestyle races.

Among the other noteworthy professional swimmers entered in the meet includes Kathleen Baker, who was representing the LA Current in the ISL this season but didn’t race in the club’s final playoff match. Fellow LA Current swimmer Maxime Rooney is also on the psych sheets, as is Cali Condor swimmer Coleman Stewart. Both Rooney and Stewart were competing in the ISL last week and are expected to remain in Eindhoven for the league final, which coincides with the US Open (Dec. 3-4).

Other pros entered include Mallory ComerfordBruno Fratus and Madison Kennedy.

In terms of collegiate athletes, several top names from Virginia, NC State, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee are competing, along with Stanford freshman Regan Smith. Smith is the top seed in the women’s 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly and 200 fly, and is also entered in the 200 IM.

Highlighting the other NCAA standouts entered include individual Olympic medalists Bobby Finke (Florida) and Alex Walsh (Virginia).

We’ll also see members of the Korean National Junior Team in attendance.

EVENT SCHEDULE

The meet will kick off on Wednesday evening with timed finals of the 800 freestyle, and will follow a schedule very similar to that of the NCAA Championships (or an NCAA invite) for the remaining days.

Wednesday, December 1

  • 800 freestyle

Thursday, December 2

  • 400 freestyle
  • 200 IM
  • 50 freestyle

Friday, December 3

  • 400 IM
  • 100 butterfly
  • 200 freestyle
  • 100 breaststroke
  • 100 backstroke

Saturday, December 4

  • 1500 freestyle
  • 200 backstroke
  • 100 freestyle
  • 200 breaststroke
  • 200 butterfly

The meet will feature ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ finals, with all of the ‘C’ finals swimming after the ‘A’ and ‘B’ heats have concluded.

Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
3 hours ago

What times will Katie have to go for this meet to be considered a sign of improvement at UF

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
2 hours ago

It’s really hard to say without knowing where she’s at in her training, for example if she’s going to full rest or taper or drop taper. My hunch is ‘no,’ given the short timeline with Florida + the early timing of Trials next season, but that’s just a guess until we hear from her directly.

She was 4:00.81 at the 2019 US Open in the 400. So I think another 4:00 would be a great sign. She’s shown that she’s capable of 3:59s in season, so a 3:59 would be an even better sign.

I suspect, though, 4:00 or 4:01 is the best we can hope for, in context.

Coleman Hodges
Admin
Reply to  Braden Keith
2 hours ago

It’s also just so hard to gauge where ledecky will be based off of where she is at at any given meet.

Example: May 2018, goes 15:25 and 3:57 at Indy pro swim… for no reason other than she was feelin it. Did not go that fast at “taper” meets in august

April 2021, drops us open record 1:54 200 free. Didnt do that again that season, although that could be she was focused on winning the mile at Olympics

MCH
Reply to  Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
2 hours ago

Relax. She’s been there all of 8-9 weeks. Before that she had 8ish weeks of no or sporadic training.

Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
Reply to  MCH
2 hours ago

yeah but speculating would be fun, its just exciting because this is her first race in four months

Ol' Longhorn
Reply to  Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
53 minutes ago

You’re weird.

Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
Reply to  Ol' Longhorn
11 minutes ago

I’m weird for wanting to see a swimmer I like race?

Just give the trophy to the condors already
Reply to  Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
3 seconds ago

200 free : 1.55.2
400 free : 3.59.6
800 free : 8.19.0
1500 free : 15.45.5

Lil Swimmy
2 hours ago

omg mimi watts i’m your biggest fan

Sharet
2 hours ago

Where should Leah be to show that Texas is helping? Trials were not blazing in the freestyle events, most likely because of an increased training for the 400 IM in AZ. Would love to see her make another team!

Stan Crump
1 hour ago

Seems to me that she could drop a sub-4:00 if she has one of those “I’m feeling it” meets, or if she isn’t too far down in the hole yet.

It all depends on where she is.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Stan Crump
1 hour ago

I don’t know for certain, but my *educated guess* is that she’s doing more yardage with Nesty than she did with Meehan.

swimfan27
1 hour ago

Really wanted to see Alex Walsh in a long course 400 IM

Ensalada
26 minutes ago

So this must be why Regan declined the short course worlds. Makes sense now.

Are Short Course Worlds the red-headed step-child of elite swimming?

Smith-Jacoby-Huske-Weitzeil
2 minutes ago

Too many big names missing from the women’s side:

Bacon
Brown
Curzan
Douglass
Flickinger
Forde
Grimes
Huske
Jacoby
King
Lazor
Manuel
McLaughlin
Schmitt
Sims
Smoliga
Sullivan
Weitzeil
Weyant
White

I want my Sandpipers of Nevada!

