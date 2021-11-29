Ledecky, College Stars Highlight 2021 US Open Psych Sheets

2021 US Open Championships

Katie Ledecky headlines a talented field set to descend on the Greensboro Aquatic Center this week for the 2021 US Open, which will be held in just one location this year after nine pools hosted the multi-site event in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Ledecky, who announced a move to train at the University of Florida just over two months ago, is the biggest name entered in the event, along with a plethora of NCAA athletes that are coming off of competing in their respective invitational meets just over a week ago.

Ledecky is entered in the women’s 200, 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle, with fellow pros Leah Smith (200, 800 free) and Paige Madden (200, 400 free) joining her in a few of those events. Smith, who recently changed training bases to the University of Texas, will tackle a wider variety of events with entries in the 200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM in addition to the two freestyle races.

Among the other noteworthy professional swimmers entered in the meet includes Kathleen Baker, who was representing the LA Current in the ISL this season but didn’t race in the club’s final playoff match. Fellow LA Current swimmer Maxime Rooney is also on the psych sheets, as is Cali Condor swimmer Coleman Stewart. Both Rooney and Stewart were competing in the ISL last week and are expected to remain in Eindhoven for the league final, which coincides with the US Open (Dec. 3-4).

Other pros entered include Mallory Comerford, Bruno Fratus and Madison Kennedy.

In terms of collegiate athletes, several top names from Virginia, NC State, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee are competing, along with Stanford freshman Regan Smith. Smith is the top seed in the women’s 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly and 200 fly, and is also entered in the 200 IM.

Highlighting the other NCAA standouts entered include individual Olympic medalists Bobby Finke (Florida) and Alex Walsh (Virginia).

We’ll also see members of the Korean National Junior Team in attendance.

EVENT SCHEDULE

The meet will kick off on Wednesday evening with timed finals of the 800 freestyle, and will follow a schedule very similar to that of the NCAA Championships (or an NCAA invite) for the remaining days.

Wednesday, December 1

800 freestyle

Thursday, December 2

400 freestyle

200 IM

50 freestyle

Friday, December 3

400 IM

100 butterfly

200 freestyle

100 breaststroke

100 backstroke

Saturday, December 4

1500 freestyle

200 backstroke

100 freestyle

200 breaststroke

200 butterfly

The meet will feature ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ finals, with all of the ‘C’ finals swimming after the ‘A’ and ‘B’ heats have concluded.