SwimSwam Breakdown: ISL Final, Minn Invite, & US Open Converge for Big Weekend We discuss the upcoming ISL Grand Final, Minnesota Invite, and US Open, where many, many swim stars will competing in one pool or the other

Texas Athletics To Pay Student-Athletes Directly Beginning In 2022 Beginning with the 2022 spring semester, all Texas student-athletes will receive the legally established maximum of $5,980 per year.

Northwestern Adds Backstroke Ace May Peterson for 2023 Peterson already has a time in the 100 back that would have narrowly missed qualifying for the A-final at the Big-10 Championships.

The Ever Changing World of College Recruiting For Swimmers Up until a few years ago, college coaches recruited high school seniors and a few juniors. All of that has changed.