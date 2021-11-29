Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: ISL Final, Minn Invite, & US Open Converge for Big Weekend

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown we discuss the upcoming ISL Grand Final (Eindhoven), Minnesota Invite (Minneapolis), and US Open (Greensboro), where many, many swim stars will competing in one pool or the other. For full list of topics, see below:

Ghost
41 minutes ago

Thoughts no one asked for:
ISL Final-playoffs were a waste of time for swimmers and money for the Ukrainian. Finals could be a 3 way battle. It might depend on skins? I am not a huge fan of it because to me, it is just rich guy handing over money and not a professional league.

Minnesota Invite should be cool. I agree with Braden’s pick on men’s breast. I wouldn’t be surprised if Hugo no shows the meet or swims something else beside 4im. I can’t pick Sullivan after her last showing.

US Open-Please don’t put times as success or failure on Katie and only Katie. She took a huge break after Tokyo, new program and I am pretty… Read more »

Gold Medal Mel Stewart
32 minutes ago

…I’m bullish on Nesty coaching anyone. Time will tell. We’ll see…..

Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
Reply to  Ghost
11 minutes ago

all W takes, im suprised they didnt mention that emma weyant crushed erica in what was supposed to be one of her best events

Honest Observer
29 minutes ago

Regarding the Lydia Jacoby question: most people on this website are going to be more impressed by her gold medal. (And it’s true, there are more musicians than individual Olympic champs.) What’s beyond dispute is that each of those things is far more impressive by virtue of the existence of the other accomplishment. Her breadth, especially at such a young age, is amazing.

Ben Dornan
4 minutes ago

More leeway for Ledecky here than you had for Smoliga a few weeks ago!!

