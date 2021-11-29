SwimSwam Breakdown: ISL Final, Minn Invite, & US Open Converge for Big Weekend

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown we discuss the upcoming ISL Grand Final (Eindhoven), Minnesota Invite (Minneapolis), and US Open (Greensboro), where many, many swim stars will competing in one pool or the other. For full list of topics, see below:
- We’ve got the same 4 teams in the ISL Grand Final as we’ve seen the past 2 seasons. What will it take for London to break through to the top?
- The Minnesota Invite is stacked with top-level NCAA talent on both the men’s and women’s side, with the women’s 100 fly, men’s 100 breast, women’s 500 free, men’s 400 IM and men’s 100 free highlighting our list of races to watch.
- The US Open in Greensboro will mark Katie Ledecky‘s first LCM races since the 2020 Olympic Games and since moving training bases to the University of Florida in Gainesville.
- Zoe Bartel announced her retirement from swimming mid-season of her senior year at Stanford, bringing to light the fact that even though you may be “good” at a sport, you don’t always love it or keep loving it
SINK or SWIM
- With Bella Sims committing to the University of Florida, will the UF women win an NCAA title in the next 5 years?
- After breaking the Michigan state record in the 100 breast (1:00.48), Should McKenzie Siroky swim in college instead of playing Hockey?
- Which is more impressive: Lydia Jaocby’s Olympic gold medal performance, or her musical skills?
- Was Pernille Blume robbed by taking 3rd place in the Danish Dane Show?
Thoughts no one asked for:
ISL Final-playoffs were a waste of time for swimmers and money for the Ukrainian. Finals could be a 3 way battle. It might depend on skins? I am not a huge fan of it because to me, it is just rich guy handing over money and not a professional league.
Minnesota Invite should be cool. I agree with Braden’s pick on men’s breast. I wouldn’t be surprised if Hugo no shows the meet or swims something else beside 4im. I can’t pick Sullivan after her last showing.
US Open-Please don’t put times as success or failure on Katie and only Katie. She took a huge break after Tokyo, new program and I am pretty… Read more »
…I’m bullish on Nesty coaching anyone. Time will tell. We’ll see…..
all W takes, im suprised they didnt mention that emma weyant crushed erica in what was supposed to be one of her best events
Regarding the Lydia Jacoby question: most people on this website are going to be more impressed by her gold medal. (And it’s true, there are more musicians than individual Olympic champs.) What’s beyond dispute is that each of those things is far more impressive by virtue of the existence of the other accomplishment. Her breadth, especially at such a young age, is amazing.
More leeway for Ledecky here than you had for Smoliga a few weeks ago!!