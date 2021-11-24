The Olympic Trials Weren’t Lydia Jacoby’s First Time on a Big Stage

Alaskan swimmer Lydia Jacoby showed nerves of steel this summer, rising from relative-unknown to Olympic gold medalist. At the U.S. Olympic Trials, she swam a best time of 1:05.28 in the final to qualify for her first U.S. Olympic Team, and making her the first Alaskan to do so in swimming. A month later, she went a best time again in the Olympic final, and at just 17 years old, won Olympic gold, beating out, among others, the World Record holder Lilly King.

How did Jacoby stand up to that pressure at such a young age? The entire population of her hometown of Seward is 2,717. That means it would take at least 3 Sewards to fill the CHI Health Center in Omaha to even the 50% capacity that was allowed for this year’s Olympic Trials.

As it turns out, Jacoby has been performing under crowds for years.

In the video below, Jacoby performs on the upright bass and on lead vocals as part of the Snow River String Band at the Anchorage Folk Festival in January 2018. She was only 13 years old at the time, and the amphitheater appeared full to the brim.

In a world where most of us are afraid to get on stage and sing karaoke in front of our friends, she sang for a jam-packed crowd of people who paid money to watch folk music – which generally means a pretty knowledgeable crowd.

