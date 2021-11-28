Pernille Blume Earns Third Place in Danish Dance Show Finale (Video)

Olympic champion Pernille Blume finished season 18 of Danish dance show Vild med dans in 3rd place Friday night after dominating most of the season.

She and her professional dance partner Morten Kjeldgaard first performed a phoenix-inspired freestyle dance and then a cha-cha to a cover of “One Last Time,” originally sung by Ariana Grande.

Blume and Kjeldgaard were one of the favorites to win season 18 after earning the highest score of the week four times and consistently landing at the top of the scoreboard.

But in the end, singer Jimilian Ismaili and his partner Asta Björk Ivarsdottir took first place while journalist and television presenter Lise Rønne and her partner Silas Holst placed 2nd.

“Wow what a wild journey Vild med dans has been … I am so grateful to everyone who has helped to make this experience quite adventurous,” Blume wrote on social media after the show [translated.]

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my lovely dance partner and friend Morten Kjeldgaard. Almost 4 months of intense work has ended, but a good and wonderful friendship has just started…

“…My dance journey is over for now, but it will be in my heart forever. I’m looking forward to getting back in the pool, and being a swimmer again, after all, but I’m going to miss dancing …”

For the cha-cha, Blume sported fringe boots, a fabric she has rocked more than a few times on the show. For the freestyle, she and Kjeldgaard wore red outfits decorated with red, orange, and yellow feathers and sequins to mimic phoenixes.

Blume’s fiancé, French sprinting star Florent Manaudou, was in the audience to watch the finale.