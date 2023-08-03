Leah Gingrich, Lainey Mullins Break 16-Year Old Middle Atlantic Records at LSC Champs

2023 Middle Atlantic LSC Long Course Senior Championships

July 6- July 9, 2023

Keystone Aquatics Center, Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Long Course Meters (LCM)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 Middle Atlantic Swimming LC Senior Champ”

Early last month, the Middle Atlantic LSC held their long course senior championship at the Keystone Aquatic Center, with the meet being highlighted by a quartet of record breaking performances.

The oldest swimmer competing in the meet, thirty three year old Leah Gingrich became the LSC’s fastest all-time performer in the 100 meter fly. Taking down a record was set when she was competing at the meet as a high schooler in 2007, Gingrich became the first woman from the LSC to dip below 1:00 in the race, touching at 59.76 in finals.

That time is was just off of Gingrich’s season best, set a week prior at the National Championships. At that meet, she took twentieth overall with a time of 59.43. Both of her swims were well under the Olympic Trials qualifying time of 1:00.19.

Gingrich’s swim wasn’t the only record setting performance in the event as she was joined in breaking the 1:00 barrier by Annie Jia of the Upper Dublin Aquatic Club. Breaking her own 15-16 record in the event from a year ago, Jia’s time of 59.93 now makes her the second fastest performer in the LSC alltime.

While Gingrich added her name into the LSC record book in one event, she also saw her name erased in another. Breaking the 17-18 200 fly LSC record by over a second was Suburban Seahawks Club’s Lainey Mullins. After coasting through prelims as the top seed with a time of 2:16.60, Mullins easily bested that in finals, touching in 2:13.10. Mullins is committed to the University of Virginia for this fall.

Joining in on the record breaking performances of the meet was Wilmington Aquatic Club’s Rachel Bockrath. A 2024 Ohio State commit, Bockrath became the first girl in the 17-18 age group to finish the 50 free under 26.0, touching in 25.97.

While the boy’s side of the meet didn’t see any records broken, it still featured multiple notable swims.

2024 Penn State commit Marcus Papanikolaou swam a pair of event titles, topping the podium in both the 50 free and 100 free. He claimed the top spot in the 50 with a time of 23.53 and won the 100 in 51.49. He was slightly off of his lifetime bests in both races, with his best times coming from the 2022 edition of this meet.

After taking second in the 100 breast earlier in the meet, 16-year old Alex Zholob won the boy’s 200 breast in a huge lifetime best. After finishing as the top seed in prelims with a time of 2:21.91, Zholob dropped nearly four seconds in finals, touching in 2:18.12. Entering the meet, Zholob had never been faster than 2:21.72, a time that earned him thirty-ninth at last year’s Junior National Championships.