Aussie Olympic Legend’s Comments “US, Stop Being Sore Losers” EXPLAINED

Olympic Champion Gold Medal Mel Stewart and Coleman Hodges have an open and honest conversation about the comments Cate Campbell recently made on an Australian morning talk show.

For context on the show: Channel 9 Australia’s TODAY SHOW is defined in media as “Infotainment”. It’s not Saturday Night Live, but it is more entertainment than news. It’s meant to be taken in a light-hearted manner. Cate Campbell did not mean for her words to go viral or to be taken seriously (you can see this in the way that she laughs through most of the interview and seems to ham up many of her statements). But, with all human behavior, joking is often how we communicate a TRUTH.

The fact is that when Australia won more gold medals than the USA at the 2023 World Championships, US media (NBC) tried to skew results to show US on top instead of acknoledging Australia as the better team. They did this by switching the medal table structure to show the team with the *most* medals at the top, not the team with the *most golds* (as they normally do). If you’re an American, think about how you might react if this happened to us. It probably wouldn’t feel so good.

Australia vs Team USA is an old rivalry in swimming. This rivalry arguably saw it’s climax in history at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney Australia – when Team USA Sprint Star Gary Hall Jr said the men’s 4×100 free relay would smash the Aussies like guitars. They did not. At the end of the race, Ian Thorpe dramatically ran down Gary Hall Jr, touching first for gold. During their celebration, the Aussie Team played air guitars.

I don’t think we see too many rivalries look like that anymore in swimming. The US and Aussies still have many heated battles in international competition: Kaylee McKeown vs Regan Smith, Katie Ledecky vs Ariarne Titmus, Caeleb Dressel vs Kyle Chalmers. But all of these competitors are friends outside of the lanelines. They have respect for one another and treat each other as such.

So at face value, are some of Campbell’s comments discrespectful? Yes. I can’t deny that. However, disrespect was not the intention. Had NBC not switched the medal tables around, I beleive this would have been a very different conversation because the Aussies wouldn’t have had a reason to be upset. But because they did have a reason, Campbell amplified that frustration for comedic relief at the expense of our American ego. Campbell messaged SwimSwam and said this was, in fact, meant to be light-hearted banter and that she has immense respect for Team USA and its athletes.

Hopefully, this gives you a bit more context surrounding this topic. My personal feeling? Go Cate Campbell. Speak your truth (even if it’s exaggerated for comedy) and the sporting world will benefit. Heading into the 2024 Olympic Games, perhaps we will see this AUS/USA rivalry have some more primetime moments.