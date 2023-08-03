2023 World University Games: Days 1 & 2 Race Videos

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)

WUGS Record: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine – 3:45.96 (2017)

PODIUM:

In the first final of the meet, Matteo Lamberti and Eduardo Oliveiro battled it out in the 400 free but Lamberti pulled away during the final 50 for the win.

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)

WUGS Record: Yui Ohashi, Japan – 4:34.40

PODIUM:

Ichika Kajimoto of Japan had a strong freestyle leg to pull ahead of the Americans who won silver and gold.

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)

WUGS Record: United States – 3:37.99 (2019)

PODIUM:

GOLD: China – 3:37.51 (Championship Record)

SILVER: Italy – 3:38.81

BRONZE: Japan – 3:41.83

The home team China swam to a new Championship Record en route to a gold medal on night 1. Zhang Yufei split a huge 53.47 on the anchor leg to secure the win.

MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Record: United States – 3:08.24 (2008)

WUGS Record: Russia – 3:10.88 (2013)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Poland – 3:14.60

SILVER: Brazil – 3:15.30

BRONZE: Italy – 3:15.62

Poland got out to the lead on the first leg and had no swimmers split a 49 or above, proving to be key in their win.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)

WUGS Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.90 (2017)

PODIUM:

The 50 butterfly was a close one as Luca Armbruster touched first ahead of Lorenzo Gargani and Jakub Majerski who tied for second.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)

WUGS Record: Ryosuke Irie, Japan – 52.60 (2009)

PODIUM:

Top seed heading into finals Simone Stefani led the way for an Italy 1-2 finish in the 100 back touching in a 53.95.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 24.43 (2014)

WUGS Record: Zhang Yufei, China – 25.29 (2023)

PODIUM:

Zhang Yufei broke her own 50 fly record after she swam a 25.29 during semifinals. Yufei won silver in the event at the 2023 World Championships last week.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

WUGS Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 58.42 (2023)

PODIUM:

After sweeping the breaststroke events at Worlds last week, Qin Haiyang won the 100 breast here in front of the home crowd.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 2:03.14 (2023)

WUGS Record: Lisa Bratton, United States – 2:07.91 (2019)

PODIUM:

China picked up another win as Liu Yaxin swam a 2:08.18 in the 200 back, winning by over two seconds.

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

World Record: Great Britain – 3:37.58 (2021)

WUGS Record: China – 3:50.57 (2023)

PODIUM:

GOLD: China – 3:44.02

SILVER: Poland – 3:46.07

BRONZE: Italy – 3:47.25

China set another relay record of the meet, breaking their own Championship Record that they had set in prelims by over six and a half seconds.