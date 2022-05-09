Summer Juniors Qualifier Lainey Mullins Verbally Commits to UVA for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Lainey Mullins from Hockessin, Delaware, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Virginia’s class of 2027.

“I am SO grateful and excited to share my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia! I want to give a big thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for all of their support! Go Hoos!!💙🧡”

Mullins swims for Tower Hill School in Wilmington and for the club team Suburban Seahawks. She specializes in free, fly, and IM and won both the 200 free (1:47.69) and 500 free (4:47.36) at the 2022 Delaware High School State Championshships. A month later, she competed at the NCSA Spring Championship in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM and took home a PB in the 200 fly. The following week she clocked lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 free, 500 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM at the 2022 Middle Atlantic Swimming LSC Short Course Championships. She won the 200/500 free and 200 fly, was runner-up in the 100 free, and placed third in the 100 fly and 200 IM. Mullins competed at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials in April, earning a PB in the LCM 200 fly (2:12.75).

Mullins will join the Cavaliers with Tess Howley, Cavan Gormsen, and Maggie Schalow in the fall of 2027. Her times will already be helpful – she would have been the 4th-fastest mid-distance freestyler on the roster this year, and she will come in just as Ella Nelson and Maddie Donohoe will be graduating. She will, nonetheless, overlap with Emma Weyant. She will also have the opportunity to train with 200 fly sensations Alex Walsh and Abby Harter.

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 4:16.30

200 IM – 2:01.37

500 free – 4:45.74

200 free – 1:47.69

100 free – 50.37

50 free – 23.56

200 fly – 1:57.50

100 fly – 55.10

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.