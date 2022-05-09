Adam Zaczkowski Named Head Coach of Le Moyne Swimming & Diving

Courtesy: Le Moyne Athletics

Syracuse, N.Y. – Le Moyne Director of Athletics Bob Beretta didn’t have to look far to find the replacement for recently retired Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Head Coach Joe Hannah, as Dolphins’ assistant coach Adam Zaczkowski ’04 was elevated to lead the program on Friday, May 6. He becomes just the second Head Coach in program history.

Zaczkowski recently completed his fifth season as a member of Hannah’s coaching staff. As Le Moyne’s top assistant, he focused on seasonal plan development, alumni fundraising, recruiting, team travel, workout writing and coordination with visiting teams.

“We are thrilled to name Adam Zaczkowski our new Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Head Coach,” Beretta said. “Adam has proven to be an accomplished leader and role model for the men and women in our program. We are impressed by his vision for the program and are confident he will continue to bring expertise, energy and excitement to pool deck every day.

“As a former Dolphin, Adam knows what is required to thrive as a Student-Athlete here at Le Moyne. He boasts a keen understanding and a deep appreciation for our Jesuit values and culture. We are confident in his ability to develop champions in the pool and in our community. Additionally, Adam has fostered strong relationships with our alumni base and will provide valued continuity as we enter a new era in our program’s history.”

A 2004 graduate of Le Moyne, Zaczkowski was four-year competitor for the Dolphins under Hannah, serving as team captain as a senior. He authored an impressive career in the Green and Gold, earning conference championships in the 200-yard butterfly and 400-yard individual medley events.

During his competitive career on the Heights, Zaczkowski also established five school records and remains ranked in Le Moyne’s all-time top 10 in seven different events. Additionally, he achieved NCAA Division II B Cuts in numerous events and served as the team’s Student Athletic Advisory Committee member during his senior year.

“I am honored to be the second Head Coach in Le Moyne Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving history,” Zaczkowski said. “I understand how special being a Dolphin is. I am inspired daily by the commitment of our swimmers and divers and the professionalism of my athletic department colleagues.

“I’d like to thank President Linda LeMura, Director of Athletics Bob Beretta and the entire Search Committee for this wonderful opportunity. I’d also like to thank Coach Joe Hannah for his many years of service and mentorship. I look forward to building on the strong foundation he laid during his incredible career as Le Moyne’s Head Coach.”

Prior to returning to Le Moyne, Zaczkowski owned the Syracuse Chargers Swim Team from 2006 to 2019. The 300-member USA Swimming organization operated out of multiple sites. His company hosted the 1,000-athlete Speedo Sectional Swim Meet eight times, while his athletes competed at USA Swimming National Championships on several occasions. He also helped produce finalists at USA Swimming and National Club Swimming Association Junior Nationals.

During his 13-year tenure as Co-Head Coach of the Chargers, he trained athletes that also competed in USA Swimming National Open Water Championships and Arena Pro Series. Many of those athletes went on to compete intercollegiately at the Division I and Division II level in conferences such as the Southeast Conference, Ivy League and Patriot League. Ashley Twitchel, who went on to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is included on that list.

The Milford, Conn., native is a lifetime member of USA Swimming, an American Swim Coaching Association Certified Disability Coach and a New York State High School certified swimming and diving official. From 2010 to 2020, Zaczkowski served as a board member of Niagara Swimming Local Swim Committee.

Zaczkowski, who earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Le Moyne, completed work on a master’s degree in International Sport Management SUNY Cortland in 2021.

He and his wife Erin, also a 2004 Le Moyne graduate, reside in DeWitt with their sons, Noah (5) and Owen (2).

The Zaczkowski File

Coaching History

Intercollegiate

Le Moyne College – Assistant (2012-13)

Le Moyne College – Assistant (2017-18)

Le Moyne College – Assistant (2019-22)

Club

Syracuse Chargers Swim Team – Co-Head Coach (2006-19)

Intercollegiate Swimming Experience

Le Moyne – 2000-04

Education

B.S. in Political Science – Le Moyne College (2004)

M.S. in International Sport Management – SUNY Cortland (2021)