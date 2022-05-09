Futures Qualifier Sarah Pauley Commits to Campbell (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarah Pauley, a distance freestyler and backstroker from Gurley, Alabama, has committed Division I Campbell University. Pauley is a senior at Huntsville High School and does her club swimming for Huntsville Swim Association.

Pauley told SwimSwam “I am super excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Campbell University. I would like to thank my parents, family, friends and coaches for supporting me through this process. I can’t wait to be a Camel! #rollhumps ”

At the AHSAA State Championships in December, Pauley took home the title in the 500 free to help lead Huntsville High School to the state championship. Swimming for her club at this spring’s Southeastern LSC Championships, Pauley finished fourth in the 1650 and also scored in the A final of the 200 back.

Pauley’s lifetime bests include:

200 free: 1:55.25

500 free: 5:03.85

1650 free: 17:28.58

100 back: 57.41

200 back: 2:03.96

Campbell is coming off one of the best seasons in program history, finishing in 5th place at the CCSA Championships in February, and Pauley’s commitment should help continue the program’s rise. When she arrives on campus in the fall, Pauley will pair with fellow commit Kat Gagnon to make a formidable distance 1-2 punch, as they will be the team’s top two distance swimmers, owning the top times in the 500 and 1650 free. Pauley will also add the team’s third fastest 200 back.

Pauley projects to have a massive impact for the Camels at the conference level. At the CCSA Championships, her lifetime best in the mile would have finished 7th overall, while she would have qualified in the B final in the 50 free and 200 back.

Pauley joins a large and talented recruiting class for the Camels, which includes Kat Gagnon, Lauren McLean, Abby Lederer, Aleigha Scherber, Brooklyn Kaster, Abi Fortner and Arabella Butera in Campbell’s class of 2026.

