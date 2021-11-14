4 Cavan Gormsen Makes Verbal Commitment to Virginia for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cavan Gormsen from Wantagh, New York, has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of Virginia beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Virginia! I would like to give the biggest thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me throughout this whole process. I cannot wait to be a hoo!💙🧡✌🏼⚔️”

Gormsen is the top miler in the class of 2023 and ranks 4th on our Way Too Early list of top-20 recruits. She will join #20 Maggie Schalow in the Cavs’ class of 2027.

A junior at Sacred Heart Academy, Gormsen does her year-round swimming with Long Island Aquatic Club. She was named to the 2021-22 U.S. National Junior Team for her performances in the 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free, having finished the long course season with Olympic Trials Wave II cuts in the 200/400/800/1500 free. In October, she won the SCM 800 free and was runner-up in the SCM 400 free at both the Berlin leg (8:22.16/4:01.77) and the Budapest leg (8:16.76/4:01.46) of the FINA World Cup.

Gormsen finaled in the 400 free (8th place) and was a semi-finalist in the 200 free (13th) at the Wave II Trials meet. She also came in 12th in the 800 and took home PBs in all three events (1:59.79/4:09.85/8:39.09). At the end of the summer, she improved her 800 time to 8:36.49 at Speedo Summer Championships-East with her second-place finish. She was also runner-up in the 200 free and won the 400 and 1500.

As a high school freshman at the 2019 NYSPHSAA Federation Girls Swimming and Diving Championships, she won the 500 free with 4:46.75, breaking the New York State record by .05. She finished second in the 200 free (1:48.55).

Most of Gormsen’s best freestyle times come from the fall of 2020 in her first championship meets after the COVID lockdown. Her mile time would have scored 6th at 2021 NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships, and her 500 free would have made top-8. She will take the reins from current junior Maddie Donohoe, UVA’s top distance swimmer after the graduation of Paige Madden. Donohoe finished 13th in the 500 free and 11th in the 1650 free at 2021 NCAA Women’s Championships.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:58.97

1000 free – 9:35.18

500 free – 4:38.45

200 free – 1:46.18

100 free – 49.77

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.