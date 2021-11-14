Virginia Women Kick off Class of 2027 with Verbal from #20 Maggie Schalow

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maggie Schalow from Newport Beach, California has announced her intention to traverse the country to swim and study at the University of Virginia beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Virginia! A huge thanks to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for all their endless support. I cannot wait to be a part of such an amazing team! GO HOOS!!🧡⚔️💙”

A junior at Corona del Mar High School, Schalow swims year-round with Irvine Novaquatics and specializes in fly and free. She won the 200 free (1:47.99) and the 100 fly (53.83) at the 2021 CIF Southern Section Division 2 Championships. Just .12 off her lifetime best in the fly, she nabbed PBs in the 200 free and in the 100 free (50.43) leading off the runner-up 400 free relay. She also swam fly (24.36) on the winning 200 medley relay.

She kicked off the 2021-22 short course season with a half-second drop in the 200 fly at the Kevin Perry Senior Invitational, where she placed 15th in the 50 free (23.64), seventh in the 200 free, fourth in the 100 fly (54.39), and second in the 200 fly (1:58.78).

Schalow had an impressive long course season, which she wrapped up in her home pool at the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships-West. There, she notched PBs in the 200m free (2:03.38), 100m fly (1:01.19), and 200m fly (2:16.31), placing 11th, sixth, and seventh in the respective events.

Schalow ranks #20 among the girls on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023. Her best SCY times include:

100 fly – 53.71

200 fly – 1:58.78

200 free – 1:47.99

100 free – 50.43

50 free – 23.56

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.