2021 ISL Playoffs – Match 2, Day 1: Relays Give London the Edge in Tight Day 1

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – PLAY-OFFS MATCH 2
- Saturday, November 13th – Sunday, November 14th
- 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST
- Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format
- ISL Season 3 Schedules, Start Times, & More
- Teams Competing: London Roar, Toronto Titans, Aqua Centurions, LA Current
- Match 2 Preview
- Omega Live Results
- Entries
Day 1 of Match 2 of the ISL playoffs is in the books, and boy, was it a thriller. There were plenty of storylines to follow here, so let’s start with one we were anticipating coming into the match. Today’s meet marked the debut of Ryan Murphy in this ISL season. Murphy, as expected, provided a big boost to LA Current’s roster, easily winning the men’s 200 backstroke, before going on to handle his business in the 50 back as well. There’s more positive news for LA as well, as it appears overwhelmingly likely Murphy will win the 100 back tomorrow too.
The other main storyline to follow through day 1 is that this meet is faster than the first playoff match, which took place on Thursday and Friday. Match 2 had a faster winner than Match 1 in 12 of the 20 events that were competed today. The gap between Match 2’s winning time and that of Match 1 was fairly small in many cases, however, there were some events which were significantly faster in Match 2. One such event was the men’s 4×100 free relay, which was won by Cali Condors with a 3:08.46 in Match 1, but London Roar swam a 3:05.43 to win in Match 2 today. The Condors would have actually come in 3rd in today’s relay, as LA Current swam a 3:08.03 for 2nd.
Men’s Skins
- Toronto – no choice
- Aqua eliminates backstroke
- LA eliminates freestyle
- London chooses butterfly over breaststroke
- Aqua – no choice
- Toronto eliminates butterfly
- LA eliminates backstroke
- London chooses breaststroke over freestyle
London did have the choice of freestyle, where the Olympic champion Emma McKeon is on their roster. She was just 3rd in the individual event, and has a lot of races yet to swim. With the drop-dead short course sprinters Wasick, Weitzeil, and Kameneva lurking, that probably felt dangerous,
The women’s skins race has been breaststroke only once this season – in Match #11, the “Match of Death,” and none of these teams participated.
TEAM RACE
London Roar enters the 2nd day of the match in a favorable position, having established a 34.5-point lead following day 1. London was a perfect 4-for-4 on relays today, racking up an astonishing 132 points just off their relay performances. Additionally, Emma McKeon, Annie Lazor, Sydney Pickrem, and Kira Toussaint each provided individual wins to help their team secure the lead.
On the other side of things, Aqua Centurions enter day 2 in dire straits, sitting in 4th by a massive 93.5-point margin. It will be incredibly different for AQUA to rise out of last place in this match. While AQUA was down on their luck today, the battle between London, LA Current, and Toronto Titans is still very much alive, as the teams are only separated by 49 points halfway through the match.
In fact, this is one of the most competitive match we’ve seen yet this ISL season. The gap between 1st and 2nd through day 1 (34.5 points) isn’t the smallest we’ve seen this year, though it’s still a tighter margin than most of this season’s matches. However, the 49 points separating 1st and 3rd in this match is the 2nd-smallest gap we’ve seen between 1st and 3rd this season. For further context, the gap between 1st and 3rd at this point of the 1st playoff match earlier this weekend was 108 points, more than double the margin in this match.
Team Scores After Day 1
- London Roar – 280.5
- LA Current – 246.0
- Toronto Titans – 231.5
- Aqua Centurions – 138.0
Quick Hits
- Toronto Titans 15-year-old Summer McIntosh didn’t skip a beat after leaving early in the regular season to begin the school year. The rising star nearly downed her own Canadian Record in the women’s 400 free today, swimming a 3:59.30 to win the race handily.
- London was able to pick up the most points in the men’s 400 free today, despite coming in 5th and 7th. Duncan Scott got out to the early lead, flipping 1st at the 200m mark. Thanks to his early speed, Duncan earned 16 points with the race, even though he ultimately finished in 5th place.
- Sydney Pickrem picked up a win for London in the women’s 200 IM. Pickrem has steadily improved in the 200 IM throughout the regular season, placing 8th, 3rd, 2nd, and 1st, respectively at 4 straight matches.
Been an interesting match. I know I keep harping on about it, but missing Peaty and Prigoda sucks. I’d even go so far as to say London missing Peaty is worse than Cali missing Dressel, because they don’t have any great backups. If Peaty was there, the men wouldn’t have been stuck choosing fly over breast, and would likely have smashed skins by a mile.