No Kalisz, Szabo, Peaty, or Prigoda for ISL Playoff #2

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 13 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 2

Saturday, November 13th – Sunday, November 14th

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

Teams Competing: London Roar, Toronto Titans, LA Current, Aqua Centurions

As was the case with Playoff #1 (Match #12 by the ISL’s count), the early story of Playoff #2 on Saturday is a number of notable absences.

Chief among those absences is both of London’s top breaststroker Adam Peaty and Kirill Prigoda.

With access to their full roster, the men’s breaststrokes are a strength for the Roar, but with no Peaty or Prigoda, that’s a big hole in the team’s lineup as they fight for a spot in the ISL finale for the third-straight season. Peaty, who missed the regular season due to his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, is on the Roar’s roster, though the general belief is that he’s not expected to make any of the Playoff matches.

There were hopes for an appearance from Prigoda, though, which is arguably more important.

The other big name missing is Hungarian swimmer Szebastian Szabo of the Aqua Centurions. Last week, at the European Short Course Championships, he tied the World Record in the 50 fly. While no specific reason has been given for his absence (and Aqua is the only team that didn’t respond to requests for a full Playoff roster), the Hungarian team at the European Championships did face an outbreak of COVID-19.

This meet overlaps with the Hungarian National Championships, but Szabo hasn’t made an appearance there either.

Olympic gold medalist Chase Kalisz is also not in Aqua’s lineup for Playoff #2.

Aqua, even as the #6 seed and the best team in club history, still didn’t really have much chance to advance to the Finals, but the absence of Szabo, Kalisz, and a few others this weekend pretty much seals that fate.

The women’s rosters are much more intact: no really high-profile female swimmers are notably absent.

Other Names we noticed missing from day 1, though some could be at the meet and just have not been chosen among the 14-swimmer side for their team:

Noteworthy event choices: