Top Seeded Tomoe Hvas Out of European Championships with Illness

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Norwegian swimmer Tomoe Hvas has confirmed that he has withdrawn from the remainder of the 2021 European Short Course Championships with an undisclosed illness.

Hvas’ absence became glaring on Wednesday evening in Kazan when he didn’t swim in Wednesday’s 100 fly final. That was in spite of being the top qualifier via a 49.22 swim in Tuesday’s semifinals. That time is a new Norwegian Record, as was his 22.79 first 50 meters split of that race.

Besides the 100 fly, Hvas was also scheduled to swim the 200 IM (#2 seed), 200 fly (#1 seed), 100 IM (#4 seed), and 400 IM (#3 seed) this week in Kazan.

The 21-year old was once committed to swim at the University of North Carolina in the United States, but ultimately decided to stay home and turn pro. Swimming for the LA Current, Hvas finished the 2021 ISL regular season ranked 60th in MVP scoring this season. After a relay-only start to his season, he averaged 27.8 points/match in his team’s last 3 matches.

“I am hoping for a speedy recovery before ISL in Eindhoven,” Hvas said. The Current are scheduled to begin their playoff run on November 13 and 14 with a matchup against London Roar, Toronto Titans, and Aqua Centurions – a big make-or-break match for who will advance to the Final in December.

Hvas did not immediately respond to a question about the nature of his illness or whether he had tested positive for COVID-19. Russia is experiencing its worst wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and LEN has put dramatic measures in place to try to prevent the spread of the disease at the championships.