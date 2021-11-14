Harvard Men Open Ivy Season with Wins over Cornell and Dartmouth

Cornell University vs. Dartmouth College vs. Harvard University Double Dual Meet

November 13, 2021

Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium, Ithaca College, NY

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores Harvard 233-Cornell 65 Harvard 219-Dartmouth 77 Dartmouth ___-Cornell ___



After a nearly two-year hiatus from competition, Ivy League swimming and diving is back in business. Cornell hosted Harvard and Dartmouth on Saturday at the Ithaca College pool to kick off their conference season. It was also Harvard’s first Ivy match-up since the League Championships in 2020. Dartmouth kicked of their conference season last weekend with Brown and Princeton in Providence. Harvard won both dual meets; Dartmouth beat Cornell for the first time in ten years.

Harvard took control of the meet from the outset, going 1-2-3 in the medley relay. Dean Farris (21.69 back), Quinn Harron (25.67 breast), Jacob Johnson (22.14 fly), and Mahlon Reihman (19.99 free) edged teammates Gunner Grant (23.03), Jared Simpson (25.04), Ben Littlejohn (22.11), and Raphael Marcoux (19.43), 1:29.49 to 1:29.61. Cornell touched out Dartmouth for third place.

The Crimson men won every individual event except the 200 free, in which Dartmouth freshman Isaac Weigel (1:38.99 ) clipped Harvard’s Marcus Holmquist (1:39.34) to log the tenth-fastest time in Dartmouth program history. Weigel also placed third in the 100 free and second in the 200 IM, getting wins over Cornell in both events.

Gunner Grant (48.45/1:45.41) led a 1-2 Harvard sweep in the 100 back and a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 back. Teammate Anthony Rincon (48.73/1:47.77) was runner-up in both events. Jared Simpson prevailed in the breaststrokes (54.82/2:01.50). In the 100, Quinn Harron (56.55) and David Abrahams (56.92) were second and third for the Crimson, while Cornell’s Sebastian Wolff (57.39) led a trio of Big Red breaststrokers to fourth, fifth, and sixth places. Dartmouth’s Alexander Ye took second place in the 200 breast (2:04.91), a full second and a half ahead of Quinn.

Jacob Johnson and Cole Kuster were also double event winners. Johnson was first to the wall in the 200 fly (1:48.51) and 200 IM (1:50.14). Dartmouth’s Weigel and Ye came in second and fourth in the IM. Kuster edged Ye in the 400 IM, 3:59.39 to 3:59.89. He also led a 1-2-3-4 Harvard sweep in the 500 free (4:24.98).

Dean Farris won the 100 fly (47.33) by nearly two body lengths ahead of teammates Ben Littlejohn (49.22) and Raphael Marcoux (50.51), but Marcoux touched him out in the 50 free, 19.85 to 19.95. Mahlon Reihman clocked the fastest 100 free time (45.00). Teammate Marcus Holmquist (45.29) touched out Dartmouth’s Weigel (45.42) and Tim Park (45.69).

Adam Wesson and Luke Foster of Harvard traded firsts and seconds in diving, with Wesson prevailing on the 3-meter board (332.15 to 314.50) and Foster winning the 1-meter event (364.90 to 346.65).

Harvard’s exhibition relay of Marcoux (20.05), Farris (19.24), Reihman (20.28), and Holmquist (20.08) produced the fastest 200 free relay (1:19.65) by 3.5 seconds. Dartmouth got the point win in the event with Steven Mendley (21.16), Park (20.64), Cushman (20.61), and Weigel (20.75) combining for 1:23.16. Cornell scored in second place (1:24.56) with Jeremy Marcin (21.19), Ian Mackey (21.11), Pearce Bailey (20.79), and Kyle Pro (21.47).