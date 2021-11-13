International Swimming League Season 3 Playoffs Match 2: Day 1 Live Recap

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – PLAY-OFFS MATCH 2

The second match of the 2021 International Swimming League playoffs will feature the London Roar, Aqua Centurions, Toronto Titans, and the LA Current. After the Cali Condors and Energy Standard threw down a dominant 1-2 finish during the first playoff match, this meet will likely be a little bit more evenly matched.

London will surely be on the hunt for a victory here, using stars Emma McKeon, Kira Toussaint, and Kyle Chalmers to their fullest potential, but without Kirill Prigoda or Adam Peaty in the mix, have exposed a slight weakness in the men’s breaststroke events. Other teams will need to take advantage of that hole and the Aqua Centurions certainly have the manpower to do so considering their contingent of Nicolo Martinenghi, Fabio Scozolli, and Arno Kamminga who have been dominant thus far this year.

As for LA, Ryan Murphy is the biggest addition to the roster since his regular-season absence. Murphy will be hard to beat in the men’s backstroke events and will provide a lot of needed momentum for LA in order to hold off the other teams. LA will also have the likes of Ingrid Wilm, Tom Shields, Abbey Weitzeil, Madi Wilson, and many more on their side.

This meet will mark the return of the Toronto Titan’s young gun Summer McIntosh who had a stellar run in the early regular season, delivering wins in the 400 free, 400 IM, and 200 butterfly. Lorenzo Zazzeri is fresh off a solid showing at the 2021 Short Course European Championships and will but up a fight in the men’s sprints, while Kasia Wasick, Kylie Masse, Kayla Sanchez, and Michelle Coleman hold down the fort on the women’s side.

Stay tuned to catch all those swimmers and many more in action as we get into match 2 of the 2021 ISL playoffs.

Women’s 100 fly

McKEON Emma LON 55.57 12.0 HANSSON Louise TOR 56.10 7 NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna LAC 56.62 6 di LIDDO Elena AQC 56.89 5 GASSON Helena LAC 57.04 4 di PIETRO Silvia AQC 57.13 3 STEPHENS Laura TOR 58.23 JP BIANCHI Ilaria LON 58.97 -1

Hansson trailed McKeon by only 0.14 seconds apart at the 50-meter mark but McKeon managed to keep her lead throughout the second 50 and stopped the clock with a 55.57, half a second ahead of Toronto’s Hansson. McKeon is the first person this season to beat Hansson in the 100 butterfly, putting an end to Hansson’s 4-swim win streak.

McKeon stole points from 7th place Laura Stephens of Toronto as well as teammate Ilaria Bianchi, yielding 12 points for London. Since Hansson was the only scorer for Toronto, LA actually out-scored Toronto here with their 3rd and 5th place finishes for 10 points to Toronto’s 7.

Men’s 100 fly

SHIELDS Tom LAC 49.47 10.0 RIVOLTA Matteo AQC 49.66 PEKARSKI Grigori TOR 50.44 LANZA Vini LON 50.46 ROONEY Maxime LAC 50.78 KUSCH Marius TOR 50.88 MORIMOTO Teppei LON 51.38 MIRESSI Alessandro AQC 51.58

As was the case when McKeon touched first, Tom Sheilds’ victory in the men’s 100 butterfly was an unsurprising result considering his history in the event this season. Shields placed second in the event at both matches 2 and 4 this year, but then pulled off the win at matches 8 and 9. This is his 3rd win of the season.

Matteo Rivolta was less than a quester second off Shields’ time, however, and raked in 7 points for Aqua. Additionally, he got within 0.12 seconds of his own Italian record in the event of 49.54. Rivolta’s second-place finish was important, considering that teammate Alessandro Miressi was jackpotted.

Toronto and London each had 2 scoring swimmers here but trailed LA’s dominant performance of 14-points thanks to shield and Maxime Rooney.

Women’s 200 back

MASSE Kylie TOR 2:01.45 BAKER Kathleen LAC 2:02.11 BRATTON Lisa TOR 2:02.29 WILM Ingrid LAC 2:03.49 ATHERTON Minna LON 2:04.46 PELLEGRINI Federica AQC 2:07.61 SHANAHAN Katie LON 2:08.16 POLIERI Alessia AQC 2:13.60

Toronto’s Kylie Masse decided that it was time for her team to pick up a win and rocketed to the wall with a 2:01.45 to out-touch LA’s Kathleen Baker who was a 2:02.11. The swim by Masse marks a new Canadian record in the event, stealing the mark from Taylor Ruck who held it at a 2:01.66 from back in 2017. This marks Masse’s first victory in the 200 back of the season, following 3 second-place finishes and a 3rd.

Masse managed to jackpot 3 swimmers here, none of whom were her teammates, meaning that Toronto will score 21 points overall (15 from Masse and 6 from Lisa Bratton who was third). Kathleen Baker’s second-place finish in this race marks her best performance this season, having placed 4th at both match 2 and 5.

Ingrid Wilm joined teammate Baker in the top 4 here, giving her team 5 points to bring LA’s total up to 12 for the event.

Men’s 200 back

MURPHY Ryan LAC 1:48.43 DIENER Christian LON 1:50.14 GREENBANK Luke LON1:52.32 ACEVEDO Javier LAC 1:52.78 LITCHFIELD Max TOR 1:53.94 SABBIONI Simone AQC 1:53.97 de DEUS Leonardo AQC 1:54.02 PRATT Cole TOR DNS

Ryan Murphy is certainly back. In his first swim since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Murphy threw down a massive 200 backstroke for his LA Current with a 1:48.43, marking the fastest time in the event so far this season. Murphy’s time was nearly 2 seconds fastest than second-place finisher Christian Diener who swam a 1:50.14 and was good enough to jackpot all but the 2nd and 3rd place men.

Diener and Luke Greenbank, both of the London Roar, were the only ones who retained their points while both Aqua swimmers and Toronto’s Max Litchfield got their points stolen. Notably, Cole Pratt was absent from the race, resulting in a -4 score for Toronto.

Women’s 200 breast

LAZOR Annie LON 2:19.01 10 PT TETEREVKOVA Kotryna LAC 2:21.63 7 PT CIEPLUCHA Tessa TOR 2:21.66 6 PT GORBENKO Anastasia LAC 2:21.69 5 PT CARRARO Martina AQC 2:21.83 4 PT WOG Kelsey TOR 2:22.35 3 PT LAHTINEN Laura LON 2:23.91 2 PT OMOTO Rika AQC 2:25.11 JP

London Roar’s Annie Lazor got off to an early lead in the women’s 200 breaststroke with an opening split of 32.33, and managed to touch first at the 100 (35.42), and then pulled off the victory in a 2:19.01. Lazor has been within the top 3 in all 4 of her 200 breaststroke races this season, but this marks her first win of the year.

Lazor’s time jackpotted Aqua swimmer Rika Omoto, while teammate Laura Lahtinen gave London another 2 points from 7th place. LA tied London’s 12-point total in the race, though, considering that Kotryna Teterevkova and Anastasia Gorbenko went 2-4. Toronto was third overall thanks to Tessa Cieplucha (3rd) and Kelsey Wog (6th).

Men’s 200 breast

KAMMINGA Arno AQC 2:02.52 McKEE Anton TOR 2:03.54 SCHWINGENSCHLOGL Fabian TOR 2:05.05 MARTINENGHI Nicolo AQC 2:05.81 ROTHBAUER Christopher LAC 2:06.04 MURDOCH Ross LON 2:09.02 WILLIAMSON Sam LON 2:09.31 RUVALCABA CRUZ Hector LAC 2:10.89

#1 overall draft pick Arno Kamminga proved his worth here by winning the men’s 200 breaststroke for the Aqua Centurions. Kamminga posted a 2:02.52 to take first place, establishing the fastest time we’ve seen in the event from any man this season. In addition to the top time of 2021, this is Kamminga’s first 200 breaststroke victory, improving upon his 3rd place finish at match 10.

Toronto’s breaststrokers Anton McKee and Fabian Schwingenschlogl each made a bid to out-swim Kamminga towards the end but couldn’t quite do it and wound up in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively. They were able to escape Kamminga’s jackpot, however, which gave Aqua 15 points. Nicolo Martinenghi placed 4th for Aqua, bringing their total up to 20 points for the race.

The only other man to score here was LA swimmer Christopher Rothbauer with 4 points in 5th place. London Roar felt the absence of their breaststroke stars here, scoring 0 points in 6th and 7th place.

