Lakeside’s Kaylyn King Makes Verbal Commitment to North Texas

Kaylyn King from Lewisville, Texas has committed to swim at the University of North Texas beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at University of North Texas. I am so thankful and blessed to have supportive parents, coaches, and teammates that pushed me to be my best. Go Mean Green!”

King swims for Marcus High School, where she is a senior, and Lakeside Aquatic Club. She was a Texas UIL 6A (largest schools) state qualifier in the 100 back in both her sophomore and junior years of high school. At the 2020 UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships, she placed 17th (first alternate) in prelims with 57.69. King earned lifetime bests in the 50 back (27.59) and 100 back (57.38) at the Region 2 Championships in January.

In club swimming, King focuses mainly on the 200 back, 100 back, and 100 fly. Most recently, she competed in December at USA Swimming’s 18&U Winter Championships hosted by Lakeside. She swam the 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly and finaled in the 200 back. Earlier in the fall, she had gone best times in the 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM at Lakeside’s Fall Classic. Last summer, she swam at Des Moines Futures in August and Austin Sectionals in July which produced PBs in the LCM 200 back (2:23.84), 100 back (1:07.10), 200 fly (2:31.12), 200 IM (2:33.19), 200 free (2:10.42), and 50 free (28.41).

Best SCY times:

200 back – 2:04.66

100 back – 57.38

50 back – 27.59

100 fly – 57.84

200 fly – 2:08.48

400 IM – 4:37.15

200 IM – 2:12.72

University of North Texas competes in the NCAA Division I’s Conference-USA. King would have made the B finals of the 200 back 400 IM and the C finals of the 100 back and 100/200 fly at the 2020 C-USA Championships.

