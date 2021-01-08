HPC – Ontario Temporarily Closing After Athlete Tests Positive For COVID-19

Swimming Canada is temporarily closing its High Performance Centre – Ontario due to a positive COVID-19 test from a member of its training group, the organization announced Friday in a brief statement.

One of three High Performance Centres in Canada, the Ontario site runs out of the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC) in Toronto, which will also play host to the nation’s 2021 Olympic Trials scheduled April 7-11.

Swimming Canada says that the move is a precautionary measure, and in line with its Return to Swimming protocols, along with the Government of Ontario and City of Toronto health and safety regulations.

“Upon being informed that the member of the training group was experiencing symptoms, the person was immediately removed from the group, underwent a test that day and has been isolating,” the statement says. “Protocols include strict monitoring of daily attendance, allowing all close contacts to be isolated. Testing of close contacts began within hours. As yet there is no evidence of transmission at the pool.

“The centre will remain closed until further notice. Swimming Canada will continue to follow its Return to Swimming protocols, and adhere to all government and facility regulations.”

Led by head coach Ben Titley, the majority of Canada’s top swimmers train out of HPC – Ontario, including 2016 Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak, and fellow Rio Olympians Taylor Ruck, Yuri Kisil, Mack Darragh and Sydney Pickrem. Pickrem only recently joined the centre in November to gear up for the Olympic Trials.

Full List of HPC – Ontario Athletes

List per Swimming Canada’s website.

With the pandemic, it’s worth noting that athletes are bouncing around more than normal to find available places to train, so it’s possible more athletes were training with the group recently.

Ontario entered a provincewide lockdown on Dec. 26, and will remain that way until Jan. 23 following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the province reported a record-high 4,249 new cases, though approximately 450 of those were attributable to a data delay from the last two or three days.